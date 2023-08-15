Sharing some special sweetness on her beau's birthday! Jennifer Lopez is expressing her love for hubby Ben Affleck song (sort of).

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate Affleck's 51st birthday, and shared an adorable video she recorded while in the passenger seat of their car -- as the birthday boy drove around town.

While on the road, Lopez beamed as she lip synced and danced to Sam Cooke's iconic love song "Wonderful World" and smiling brightly to the lyrics, "Don't know much about the French I took/ But I do know that I love you/ And I know that if you love me, too/ What a wonderful world this would be."

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez captioned the heartwarming post.

Back in July, the cute couple celebrated Lopez's birthday at their new home. According to her On The JLO newsletter, Affleck threw Lopez a pool party in their new $60 million mansion in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, the pair are also about to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their lavish wedding in Georgia on Aug. 20.

A source recently told ET that the couple are "doing well" as they are "acclimating to their day-to-day lives."

"They have had a lot on their plates between their work, travels, moving, setting up their new home, and of course, taking care of their kids," the source shared. "They know that everyone has been getting used to the new adjustments and they want everyone to feel as comfortable as possible during the process. They are working on meshing their families in a healthy and gentle way, while also making sure everyone has a fun summer."

Jennifer Lopez Buys Husband Ben Affleck a Shirt With a Cheeky Message This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Jennifer Lopez Give It Her All With Fun Karaoke Moment in Italy

Jennifer Lopez Buys Husband Ben Affleck 'Woke Up Sexy as Hell' Shirt

Inside Jennifer Lopez's 54th Birthday Party Hosted by Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table to Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Related Gallery