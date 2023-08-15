Jennifer Lopez Wishes Husband Ben Affleck a Happy Birthday With Adorable Singing Video!
Watch Jennifer Lopez Belt Out 'I Will Survive' During Italian Ni…
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Spills on Fantasy Suite ‘Activiti…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kalani Details Shocking Way She Found Out Asuel…
Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour Amid ‘Horrible Tragedy’ in Family
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Louis Eisner
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Her Sons Have Spirited Night Out…
Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson Tear Up Watching Marissa's Death…
'The Price of Glee' Biggest Revelations About Lea Michele, Cory …
Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Have ‘Very Healthy’ Relations…
EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Amy Adams' Daughters Had a P…
How 'One Tree Hill' Star Bethany Joy Lenz's Decade in a Cult Ins…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
AMAs: Lionel Richie Reacts to Winning Icon Award and Reflects on…
Sofía Vergara Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Di…
Selena Gomez, Martin Short & Steve Martin Crash Paul Rudd’s Fune…
Watch Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Drake's Concert
Sharing some special sweetness on her beau's birthday! Jennifer Lopez is expressing her love for hubby Ben Affleck song (sort of).
The "Ain't Your Mama" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate Affleck's 51st birthday, and shared an adorable video she recorded while in the passenger seat of their car -- as the birthday boy drove around town.
While on the road, Lopez beamed as she lip synced and danced to Sam Cooke's iconic love song "Wonderful World" and smiling brightly to the lyrics, "Don't know much about the French I took/ But I do know that I love you/ And I know that if you love me, too/ What a wonderful world this would be."
"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez captioned the heartwarming post.
Back in July, the cute couple celebrated Lopez's birthday at their new home. According to her On The JLO newsletter, Affleck threw Lopez a pool party in their new $60 million mansion in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills.
Meanwhile, the pair are also about to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their lavish wedding in Georgia on Aug. 20.
A source recently told ET that the couple are "doing well" as they are "acclimating to their day-to-day lives."
"They have had a lot on their plates between their work, travels, moving, setting up their new home, and of course, taking care of their kids," the source shared. "They know that everyone has been getting used to the new adjustments and they want everyone to feel as comfortable as possible during the process. They are working on meshing their families in a healthy and gentle way, while also making sure everyone has a fun summer."
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Jennifer Lopez Give It Her All With Fun Karaoke Moment in Italy
Jennifer Lopez Buys Husband Ben Affleck 'Woke Up Sexy as Hell' Shirt
Inside Jennifer Lopez's 54th Birthday Party Hosted by Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table to Celebrate Her 54th Birthday