Jennifer Lopez's Collection Is Up to 60% Off at Coach's Secret Sale

If it's J.Lo-approved, then you know it's good. And for those looking to freshen up their fall wardrobe with more refined, seasonal styles, look no further than the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection for inspiration. The multihyphenate's latest collaboration with the luxury brand is available at Coach Outlet -- with select styles now on sale as part of Coach's ongoing secret sale.

From quilted crossbody bags and shearling satchels to camel-colored overcoats and nostalgic graphic tees that pay homage to New York (because it wouldn't be a true J.Lo collection without some ode to the Bronx), the collection features the most perfect fall accessories and attire -- complete with neutral hues, gold accents and Coach's classically elegant designs.

Coach

Plus, the 24-piece capsule collection is surprisingly affordable, with prices starting as low as $58. And thanks to Coach's secret sale (happening now, but only for a limited time) select styles are up to 60% off -- with some accessories available for under $100.

Now you can mirror J.Lo's bold fashion sense without breaking the bank. Ahead, shop pieces from the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection. Plus, check out Lopez's colorful tie-dye jumpsuit that's back in stock and browse through everything that J.Lo has inspired us to buy -- from leggings and other fashion staples to beauty products and more.

