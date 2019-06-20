It's almost time to return to the shore!

On Thursday, MTV dropped the first look at the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is set to debut July 11. In the minute-and-a-half-long trailer, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino steals the show with both his November 2018 wedding to Lauren Pesce and his subsequent trial for tax evasion taking up much of the focus.

"Whatever the outcome may be, we're here for you throughout that whole process," Pauly D tells Mike at one point.

Viewers also get a look at Sorrentino's trial, with a shot of himself and Lauren walking out of a courtroom. Sorrentino is currently serving an eight-month prison sentence in Otisville, New York.

Of course, the focus on Sorrentino is no surprise. Back in May, Vinny Gaudagnino told ET Live's Jason Carter that Sorrentino would be a big part of the show's third season.

"We filmed a lot of season three already because we documented Mike's wedding and him in court and leading up to [him going to jail], so Mike's gonna be a huge part of the season," Guadagnino said at the time. "And in the time since he's been away, we haven't really even been filming that much. Because we can't really do the show without Mike."

Sorrentino isn't the only Shore family member with drama, though. Fans also get a short look at how Jenni "JWoww" Farley is handling her tumultuous divorce from Roger Mathews.

"You're going through a divorce with somebody you love," a man says off-camera in reference to the 33-year-old.

"Moving on," she comments in a confessional.

There are lighter moments too -- Deena Cortese's pregnancy, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi drinking and falling over, and an ill-fated canoe trip with the gang.

"I'm so grateful that I've had these past 10 years to find friends that became family," Sorrentino says at the end of the clip.

"The roommates may be back, but a lot has changed, as the squad rallies around Sorrentino, who’s facing prison time and planning a wedding. At the same time, Deena’s about to give birth, Jenni’s contemplating divorce, Ronnie [Magro]’s fed up with all the jokes at his expense, and Pauly can’t resist just one wedding prank," MTV teased in the season description. "Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, is the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Jersey Shore': Ronnie Magro Breaks Silence on Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Engagement (Exclusive)

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Undergoes Liposuction to Get Six-Pack

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gets Prison Visit From 'Jersey Shore' Castmates Including Snooki and JWoww

Related Gallery