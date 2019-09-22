Jessie J Claps Back at Mel B Calling Her 'Overrated'

Jessie J had the perfect response to Mel B's shadiness!

In July, the Spice Girl was on the Heart Breakfast radio show in the U.K., where she played a game in which she was asked for her opinion on a number of topics. When asked who the most "overrated" pop singer is, she said Jessie J. Over the weekend, Jessie J found the best way to push back.

Jessie posted several clips of herself belting out her ballad, "Big White Room," in a practice space with only guitar accompaniment. In each clip, she showcased not only her dazzling, soulful voice, but her jaw-dropping range.

And in the caption, the 31-year-old hit-maker made it very clear who the post was directed at. Writing "'Overrated' *Mel B Voice."

In no time, the post was flooded with enthusiastic responses to the clips, with one fan writing: "Lol think she got mistaken, more like underrated 🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️."

Another chimed in: "She had some nerve calling you overrated when she can barely hold a note live. Next." Yet another fan wrote, "You’re the best! Mel B is just jealous! I love jess❤️."

Jessie's breathtaking series of clips is one of her first posts since announcing a break from Instagram in late August.

"Done it before. Doing it again," she wrote at the time. "Having a break from the gram. To get out my phone and into REAL LIFE. I spend way too much time scrolling through BS."

"For the record I'm OK," she explained in the caption. "Happy, healthy and sane. People often presume to come off Instagram you are going through some sh**. Lol. Actually it's the opposite. Im in such a good place that I want to respect and nurture that looking up and not looking down. Instagram is fun, but it isn't real life. I'm off to write a new album. 🔋."

Just weeks prior, her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, had also announced the decision to step back from the social media platform.

