JLo Beauty Will Be Available at Sephora Very Soon

Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, will be available to shop at Sephora! The superstar's beauty brand, which officially launched earlier this month, is scheduled to launch at the major beauty retailer on Jan. 14.

JLo Beauty's debut collection consists of seven skincare products -- That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer, That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser, That Fresh Take Eye Cream and That Star Filter Complexion Booster.

The multi-hyphenate's beauty line has been in the works for decades, inspired by the beauty lessons she has learned over the years and the philosophy, "Beauty has no expiration date." The hero product, That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, is obviously named after her famous glowing complexion.

"It took a minute to really get it to the standard that I felt like I could put on the bottle 'That JLo Glow,'" Lopez told ET. "It had to give you a glow, it had to tighten, it had to make you feel something, but then over time I wanted it to be super healthy for your skin."

Try the JLo Beauty range out for yourself by shopping the entire collection at Sephora starting on Thursday.

That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid JLo Beauty Sephora That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid JLo Beauty Featuring the JLo Beauty Olive Complex -- a blend of squalene, fermented oil, extra virgin oil and leaf extract -- along with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this rich cream delivers continuous hydration for day and night. $58 at Sephora (Drops on Jan. 14)

That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 JLo Beauty Sephora That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 JLo Beauty For those who forget to apply sunscreen, this moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is for you. The lightweight formula feels comfortable on the skin. The blend of hyaluronic acid, natural sugars and glycerin keeps the skin looking plump. $54 at Sephora (Drops on Jan. 14)

That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex JLo Beauty Sephora That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex JLo Beauty Want that J.Lo glow? Try the hero product of her debut beauty collection, named after her famous glowy complexion. Use this gel serum morning and night for brighter, firmer and hydrated skin. $79 at Sephora (Drops on Jan. 14)

That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides JLo Beauty Sephora That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides JLo Beauty This eye cream does it all. It helps reduce the look of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles, along with keeping the delicate eye area hydrated. $48 at Sephora (Drops on Jan. 14)

That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser JLo Beauty Sephora That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser JLo Beauty This cleanser is a silky gel cream formula that washes away dirt and makeup, unclogs the pores and locks in hydration. $38 at Sephora (Drops on Jan. 14)

That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster JLo Beauty Sephora That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster JLo Beauty Mix this liquid highlighter, filled with light-reflecting mineral pigments, with a moisturizer or liquid foundation (or apply on its own) for a boost of radiance. Available in four shades. $39 at Sephora (Drops on Jan. 14)

That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask JLo Beauty Sephora That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask JLo Beauty This sheet mask comes in two pieces that easily molds onto the face. It's infused with That JLo Glow Serum. Wear for 10 minutes. $18 at Sephora (Drops on Jan. 14)

That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit JLo Beauty Sephora That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit JLo Beauty Can't choose? Opt for That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit, which offers mini sizes of Lopez's skincare essentials -- That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That JLo Glow Serum, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze. $90 VALUE $48 at Sephora (Drops on Jan. 14)

