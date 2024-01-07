Jodie Foster seemingly would rather not work with Gen Z folks. And she has her reasons.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 61-year-old actress let her true feelings be known about those born between 1997 and 2012. She's irritated by them, and she didn't hold back in an interview to promote the HBO series, True Detective.

"They're really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, 'Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I'm gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.'" she says. "Or, like, in emails, I'll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they're like, 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

In that same interview, Foster opened up about raising her two sons, Kit and Charles, who are in their 20s. She shares them with her ex-partner, the film producer Cydney Bernard. They separated in 2008. She's since married photographer Alexandra Hedison.

"My two don't like sports," she says. "They like to watch movies and sit at home, and they're really into their female friends. They're super feminist. And there was a moment with my older one when he was in high school, when, because he was raised by two women -- three women -- it was like he was trying to figure out what it was to be a boy. And he watched television and came to the conclusion, oh, I just need to be an a**hole. I understand! I need to be s**tty to women, and act like I'm a f**ker. And I was like, no! That's not what it is to be a man! That's what our culture has been selling you for all this time."

Foster said her son's phase lasted about six months. When asked if she let it play out, she responded, "Yes and no. I was like, you won't be talking to me like that."

Foster will star in the HBO franchise, True Detective: Night Country. It premieres Jan. 14 on Max.

Per the release, the six-episode series will follow Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) as they "confront the darkness they carry in themselves" while searching for eight missing men at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

The cast features Foster and Reis alongside Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes, with guest star appearances from Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand.

