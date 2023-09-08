Jodie Turner-Smith went all out for her 37th birthday. The actress turned another year older on Thursday and celebrated her big day by partying with her husband, Joshua Jackson, in New York City.

The couple stepped out for the launch of Lotus' Emeya, the fastest fully electric hyper grand tourer luxury vehicle in New York City. Turner-Smith stunned in a pink mini dress for the occasion, while Jackson, with whom she tied the knot in 2019, looked dapper in a tan suit.

The event consisted of a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experience where select VIP attendees experienced the reveal of Emeya by making their way through a 360 multi-level preview. The experience included three iconic Lotus vehicles, never-before-seen historical footage by poet James Massiah, and a display on the creation process of Emeya.

It all ended with the reveal of Emeya itself, which was displayed in an illuminated reflective moving light creating a canvas of perpetual motion.

Brian Ach, Noam Galai

Afterwards, guests enjoyed music by D.J. Benji B at a rooftop party, which featured Aperol Spritz cocktails. At one point, Jackson, presented the birthday girl with a cake.

Brian Ach, Noam Galai

Back in April, Jackson told ET that his wife's upcoming role in the Star Wars series, The Acolyte, will make her the cool parent to their 3-year-old daughter, Janie.

"Well, I already know Mom's going to be cooler than me anyhow in the long run. So, I'm reconciled to that," Jackson said. "But yeah, there will come a time where she sees her mom doing some very cool stuff on camera and she'll be like, 'Daddy, why are you always doing the angry people and Mommy is so cool?'"

RELATED CONTENT: