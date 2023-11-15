Amid all the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding relationship, the "Anti-Hero" singer's ex, Joe Alwyn, was across the pond cracking a smile on the red carpet.

In what's believed to be his first public event since Swift and Kelce's romance began, the 32-year-old British actor on Wednesday attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House in London, England. Alwyn opted for a black-and-white ensemble with a double-breasted leather jacket over a white dress shirt and black tie. He also went with black slacks and black Chelsea boots.

As ET exclusively reported back on April 8, Swift and Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating. A source at the time told ET that the breakup was amicable and it "was not dramatic." The source also added that "the relationship had just run its course."

Alwyn didn't make his first public appearance following the breakup until May 23, when he surfaced for dinner at the French fashion house, Celine, while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Getty

Getty

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now," a source told ET at the time. "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet."

After she was briefly linked to The 1975's Matty Healy, Kelce started publicly wooing the "Lavender Haze" singer when he attended her Eras Tour concert in July at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. He tried (but failed) to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

He ultimately invited her to a game in Kansas City. She accepted the invite, and the rest is history.

As ET exclusively reported, the Swifts and Kelces are expected to meet for the first time on Monday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off for Monday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

