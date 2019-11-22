Joe Giudice Calls Wife Teresa a 'Sexy B**ch' on New Instagram Post

Joe Giudice is complimenting his wife.

After Teresa Giudice took to Instagram to share shots of herself posing outside of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Joe jumped in the comment section to praise her.

"Sexy b**ch," he wrote alongside the pics of Teresa in a low-cut leather top and skin-tight metallic pants.

Joe went back and added a second comment, writing, "You look great xoxo."

Joe's comments came shortly after Teresa and their four daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- traveled to Italy to visit him, where he's awaiting a final decision about his deportation case following his release from prison and ICE custody. While the kids will likely see Joe over Christmas, Teresa recently revealed that she probably won't be seeing her husband until summer 2020.

Prior to the trip, both Joe and Teresa accused the other of being unfaithful during an explosive WWHL interview. Following the sit-down, Teresa told ET's Rachel Smith that she was letting the whole thing go.

"I mean, I never caught him," she said. "I mean, he was photographed with people. You know, he said nothing happened so, you know, I believed him. Obviously, 'cause we still stayed together. But I guess that's in the past now and I'm just like, whatever."

Despite their decision not to end things because of the cheating accusations, Teresa expressed uncertainty over if she and Joe will continue to make their 20-year-long marriage work.

"We're just taking it day by day and seeing, you know, we'll see what happens," she told ET. "We're both in a good place... We both want each other to be happy, which, that's the most important thing."

"... Of course, we're going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that's our goal. Like, as long as they're happy, we're happy," she added. "And of course, they want us to be happy, like, there's not going to be any bickering or anything like that, like, so past that."

Watch the video below for more on the Giudices.

