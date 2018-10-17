Joe Jonas Shuts Down 'Game of Thrones' Cameo Rumors

Sadly, Joe Jonas will not be visiting Westeros.

The former boy bander attended the Fendi Mania party at the Fendi boutique in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday where he squashed the rumors that he might be appearing on the last season of his fiancee, Sophie Turner’s, mega-hit show Game of Thrones.

“I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

He also revealed that, despite his close relationship with the 22-year-old actress, she hasn’t told him anything about the show’s final six episodes.

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Jonas shared. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

Throughout the HBO juggernaut’s run, a number of well-known musicians have appeared on the show in minor ways. Will Champion, the drummer of Coldplay, appeared as a musician in season 3 during the infamous "Red Wedding." The Icelandic rockers Sigur Ros were Joffrey Baratheon’s wedding band in season 4 but ended up being quickly sent away by the boy king. Three members from the metal band Mastodon stood in as Wildings who meet a grisly end at the hands of White Walkers in season five.

And who could forget Ed Sheeran’s cameo in season 7? He played a soldier with an impressive voice who crossed paths with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) as she was riding through the wilderness.

When season 7 left off, the Night King, riding the undead dragon Viserion, led the Army of the Dead south past the wall. Meanwhile Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Stark (Kit Harington) consummated their blossoming relationship just as others discover that he is the true heir to the Iron Throne.

Season 8 of GoT wrapped in July. An air date has not been released yet but it’s expect to premiere sometime midway through 2019.

Get more breaking TV new in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Matching Disney-Themed Tattoos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas Are the Best Doubles Partners at the U.S. Open

Related Gallery