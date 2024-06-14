For Joey King and the real-life person behind one of her most notable roles, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, their worlds continue to converge.

While King famously portrayed the viral true crime figure -- who made headlines for the 2015 murder of her mother after suffering Munchausen syndrome by proxy at her hands -- in Hulu's The Act, Blanchard has experienced her own kind of Hollywood fame since being released from prison in 2023. She's starred in two Lifetime series since gaining her freedom, one that chronicled some of her time behind bars and a current one that captured her acclimation to life as a free woman.

Fascination around the 32-year-old former inmate quickly sparked as she emerged in the spotlight a married woman experiencing many facets of life for the first time. While she's amassed more than nine million TikTok followers and was quickly submerged in viral fame, it's come with a mix of praise and scrutiny, particularly as she filed to divorce husband Ryan Anderson, underwent plastic surgery, and rekindled her romance with her former fiancé, Ken Urker.

In May, she told ET that the end of her public life is "coming really soon."

"I think everything has been very hyped up, and I've had wonderful opportunities, but I don't see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice," she said. "And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon."

Reacting to Blanchard's eventual retreat, King told ET's Cassie DiLaura, "I think that's healthy. I think that's wonderful. You know, it's a lot to learn about what it means to be who she is after getting out of jail and I think that, you know, she's handling it as best she can and, you know, she's going to do well. I mean, I'm excited for her future so that she can really live life freely."

Joey King poses with husband Steven Piet at the Los Angeles premiere of We Were the Lucky Ones. - Getty Images

Meanwhile, King's life remains very much in the spotlight as she next stars in Netflix's highly anticipated rom-com, A Family Affair, co-starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron. "This movie is so fun," the 24-year-old actress said. "I mean, it's got a lot of heart to it, but mostly I just want people to, like, have so much fun."

The newlywed has plenty of personal fun ahead as she's set to celebrate her 25th birthday in July and her first wedding anniversary in September with husband Steven Piet. "It just gets better, like, everything just gets better," she said of her lesson from their first year of marriage. "He's the best. I'm obsessed with him."

A Family Affair premieres June 28 on Netflix.

