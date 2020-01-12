Joey King looked flawless in a head-to-toe Prada look at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday -- but it was quite the journey to get there.

As the Act star revealed to ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet, her dress' zipper broke "on the way" to the awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

"It was quite funny, actually," King began, maintaining her sense of humor.

"I went to a men's fashion house for men 5'8" and under, and it was the only place that was open. It's a Sunday, what am I supposed to do?" she explained. "So, I called and said, 'Do you guys have a tailor on site?' and they were like, 'Yeah,' so I walked in and they were like, 'Are you going to prom?'"

"I was like, 'Hmm, something like that,'" King joked.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

The 20-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in The Act. Her co-star Patricia Arquette is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the same category, and King is fully prepared for her to win.... and potentially hit her in the head with her award again after the Golden Globes.

"[My head is] so good. I iced it. The bruise is gone. We are good," King told ET on Sunday. "I just so look forward to [getting hit in the head]. My goal now is to get an egg every award show."

It's an eventful time for King, who has just finished filming the Kissing Booth sequel. "I am so excited. I haven't seen it yet but I have heard it's testing very well and I am very excited to see it," she shared, promising the movie will give fans "all the feels!"

See more on King in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals -- Mandy Moore, Billy Porter and More

Joey King Shows the Bump She Got on Her Head From Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe

Patricia Arquette Details Last-Minute Wardrobe Malfunction Ahead of 2020 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Golden Globes 2020: Patricia Arquette On How Joey King Got a Giant Welt on Her Forehead (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery