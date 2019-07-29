Musical talent runs in the family!

John Legend took to Instagram over the weekend to share an adorable snap of he and his 1-year-old son, Miles, spending some time at the piano. In the sweet pic, Legend, who's wearing all black, smiles down at the giggling tot as he tests out the keys on the piano.

Wearing a gray T-shirt and with his lookalike dad's GRAMMY awards in the background, Miles looks delighted to spend the musical moment with his father.

"Sunday morning jam session," Legend captioned the cute shot.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, also spent their Sunday by the grill, with the 40-year-old R&B singer cooking up some southeast Asian chicken wings.

Instagram

Miles was clearly enjoying the meal, which he chowed down on as it got all over his face. "John’s sweet chili chicken wings with jerk coleslaw makes for amazing face masks," Teigen quipped on Twitter.

Instagram

john’s sweet chili chicken wings with jerk cole slaw makes for amazing face masks pic.twitter.com/wV44hALcZP — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2019

When ET caught up with Teigen last month, she couldn't help but share how she makes her youngest child giggle.

"Oh, I fake yawn for Miles," the 33-year-old model said of making the tot laugh. "Don't know why."

Meanwhile, when ET spoke with Legend in May he gushed over how much his and Teigen's 3-year-old daughter, Luna, takes after her mom.

"She really is [funny]. She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality," he said in praise of Luna. "She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious."

"She does all kinds of funny things, just telling stories and she's in that phase where she's role playing everything and she has Godzilla toys and girly dolls and everything in between," Legend continued. "She's acting out scenes all the time. She's very entertaining."

Watch the video below for more on the cute family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Adorable Family Pics of Miles and Luna From Italian Vacation

John Legend Says He's Still Trying to Prove to Daughter Luna He's a Good Singer: 'She's Skeptical' (Exclusive)

John Legend Says Daughter Luna Is Already 'Playing for Laughs' Like Mom Chrissy Teigen (Exclusive)

Related Gallery