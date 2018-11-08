John Mayer Insists He Hasn't 'Been a D**k in Many Years'

John Mayer is sharing his take on his former bad boy status.

The hitmaking crooner covers the latest issue of Billboard magazine, in which he decides to set the record straight on his reputation among critics.

“Some people still say, ‘That guy’s a d**k.’ And I go, ‘Well, any of that data you’re working off of is really old,’” he states, defending himself. “I mean, I can tell you for sure that I haven’t been a d**k in many years. That’s a really outdated take... I probably had a run in my life where I wasn’t aware that there was anything I couldn’t have. And it made a monster out of me. And there’s something very freeing about you can’t."

For years, the now-41-year-old singer was known for his charming-yet-acerbic demeanor while dating a slew of Hollywood stars including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston. It’s an image that he seems determined to dispense with.

Recently, he caught a lot of flak for hinting at the number of women he’s slept with on his makeshift show, Current Mood. He admitted that it’s less than 500, leading to all manner of speculation and criticism, which prompted him to address the situation a second time. This time, he claimed to have only been with six women.

Courtesy of Billboard

“For so many years, I’ve been running from any reference to dating or romance,” he claimed while clarifying. “And I’m sure it’s had something to do with the reason that I’ve been single for the last four years. ‘Cuz I feel like I’m rocking a boat by ever going out with somebody.”

However, Mayer has once again been raising eyebrows with his flirtatious online exchanges with none other than Halsey following her split with G-Eazy.

In the Billboard interview, he willingly admits his place on the pop music spectrum, which he feels isn’t so much the life of the party as it is the laid-back morning after.

“I would love to make music for the club,” he states. “I make music for the omelette on the Sunday after the club, and I’ve got to be OK with that, and I am OK with that.”

Courtesy of Billboard

He also offers a compassionate response to Kanye West’s recent bizarre and polarizing political proclamations.

“I think that he made a very conscious decision years ago to put more on the table than anyone he knew,” he says. “He’s given most of his life to the invention ... I have a lot of respect and a lot of admiration and a lot of empathy for artists who devote more of themselves to their art than most other people do.”

West has notably also shared that he intends to scale back his political rhetoric and focus on his creative endeavors.

Get more news on Mayer down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside John Mayer and Halsey's Flirty Week

John Mayer, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and More Celebrate Mac Miller's Life at L.A. Tribute Concert

John Mayer Clarifies His 'Number' When It Comes to His Sex Life

Related Gallery