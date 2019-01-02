Jon Gosselin kicked off the New Year with his kids! The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to share another photo of himself with his girlfriend of four years, Colleen Conrad, and two of his eight children, Hannah, 14, and Collin, 14.

Jon was granted temporary sole custody of Collin in December after an on-going legal battle with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 2019 Here we come!!!” Jon captioned a shot of himself with his kids and Colleen.

In the pic, the family are all sporting big smiles as Jon gets goofy in a small purple party hat.

They already posted a family shot with Colleen’s kids for Christmas, posing by the tree.

Jon opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima shortly after being granted temporary sole custody of Collin, saying, “He’s really excited and we’re really excited to have him home for the holidays. And to enjoy the rest of his childhood.”

