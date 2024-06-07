The Property Brothers officially have a newborn baby girl to love.

Mere days after Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan announced the birth of their daughter, Piper Rae, ET's Deidre Behar got an update from his twin brother, Jonathan, at the 2024 Daytime Emmys on Friday.

"They're back home. They're resting," he said of the new parents of two.

Referencing Drew and Linda's son, Jonathan quipped, "With Parker, we got pretty good, you know, nephew vibes."

Fiancée Zooey Deschanel joked of the new baby, "TBD, TBD. Cute, but we'll see."

The actress confirmed little Piper already has fans in her kids, daughter Elsie and son Charlie, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"They love babies," she told ET, "so they're excited."

Zooey, who is nominated at the 2024 ceremony for Outstanding Culinary Series for What Am I Eating?, also gave fans a bit of insight into what her and Jonathan's future nuptials will be like during a quick round of rapid fire questions. When asked if the wedding will take place sooner or later, Zooey said later. She also said it would be fancy instead of casual, but whether it will be big or small remains to be seen. Will James Corden, who co-created Carpool Karaoke: The Series -- where the two met -- be invited to officiate?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott pose together on the Daytime Emmys red carpet, - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"He should be," Jonathan said with a laugh.

For now, Zooey's nomination is what's cause for celebration. "I wasn't expecting it, but I'm really excited," she said.

"I think it's wonderful, a testament to the curiosity of all the people who watch," she said of potentially winning, "and very happy to be recognized."

