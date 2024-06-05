Drew Scott and Linda Phan have welcomed the latest addition to their renovation team!

The Property Brothers star and his wife announced the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Piper Rae. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, adding additional details on their website.

"Our family of 3 has become 4!" Drew captioned an Instagram carousel, featuring photos of the newborn's tiny hands and feet. "Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart ❤️"

Little Piper joins her 2-year-old brother, Parker.

"We are over the moon," Drew said in a statement on DrewAndJonathan.com. "Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable."

Earlier this month, Drew was joined by his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, for a fun round of "Spilling the E-Tea." At one point, Jonathan asked Drew whether he was less prepared for this child than his first.

"Absolutely less prepared. I think it's all true when people say for your first child you're like over ready, you've read every book, you've had counseling, you talked to professionals," he said. "Then for the second child, you're like, 'I don't need any of that.' You realize it's gonna work out. You just give them lots of love and it's gonna be perfect."

Drew added, "Also, I was really, really good at changing diapers fast with an infant, so it's in me."

Drew, 46, and Linda, 39, announced they were expecting their second child in January.

"Round 2👶 I hope Parker's ready for a lil company❤️❤️," the pair captioned the joint announcement shared on their respective social media accounts. In the photo, Linda stands in front of their toddler, who touches her growing belly bump while they pose for the photo.

While the news of their second child is not a surprise, Drew and Linda did wait for their baby's birthday to find out if they were having boy or girl.

In April, Drew spoke to ET and shared that he and Linda were into the element of surprise this time around.

"We don't know if it's a boy or a girl," Drew said. "We are going to be surprised. Not too many surprises nowadays!"

At the time, the Celebrity IOU host admitted that he and Linda were tired amid their life at home and the new HGTV series, Backed By The Bros, they were working on with Drew's twin brother, Jonathan Scott.

"Do you see the bags under my eyes?" quipped Drew when asked how he's feeling about welcoming another little one to the fold. "Preparing for the baby coming, I'm so tired. And I can only imagine Linda how tired she is. But no, it's amazing."

The latest little Scott has arrived just in time for their uncle's wedding. Jonathan is set to marry his longtime love, Zooey Deschanel, after getting engaged last year.

