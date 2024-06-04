One half of the Property Brothers, Drew Scott, admits he's nervous for his son to soon have a little brother or sister.

Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, are parents to 2-year-old Parker and announced that they were expecting their second baby in January. For the latest round of Spilling the E-Tea, the Property Brothers, both 46, interviewed each other to promote their upcoming series, Backed by the Bros, and discussed preparing for baby No. 2.

When asked by his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, who has been engaged to Zooey Deschanel for almost a year, if he's less prepared for this child, Drew answered fast.

"Absolutely less prepared. I think it's all true when people say for your first child you're like over ready, you've read every book, you've had counseling, you talked to professionals," he said. "Then for the second child, you're like, 'I don't need any of that.' You realize it's gonna work out. You just give them lots of love and it's gonna be perfect."

Drew added, "Also, I was really, really good at changing diapers fast with an infant, so it's in me."

The brothers noted neither of them would want to be born as a single child, adding that being a twin is fun and "much cooler" than triplets, quadruplets or octuplets.

"I love being a twin," Drew said. "ET, are you trying to break up our twinship?"

"Are you trying to make a property brother?" Jonathan joked.

Drew spoke to ET in April and shared the busy preparation he and Linda have undertaken since announcing their pregnancy.

"Do you see the bags under my eyes?" quipped Drew when asked how he's feeling about welcoming another little one to the fold. "Preparing for the baby coming, I'm so tired. And I can only imagine Linda how tired she is. But no, it's amazing."

Drew added that the sex of the baby is being kept a surprise.

"We don't know if it's a boy or a girl," he said. "We are going to be surprised. Not too many surprises nowadays!"

Backed by the Bros comes on the heels of the siblings' successful series, Celebrity IOU. According to the new show's synopsis, the siblings "will offer their invaluable insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with their high-stakes investment properties."

Backed by the Bros premieres June 5 on HGTV.

