Looks like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are no longer roomies.

The 21-year-old longtime confidante to the Kardashian-Jenner family is moving out of her BFF's house, according to multiple reports, as the fallout continues from Khloe Kardashian leaving Tristan Thompson amid rumors he cheated on her with Woods. Meanwhile, the aspiring model will be moving back to her mom's house, a source tells People, adding that "it's been a difficult time and she's broken up" about the situation.

On Tuesday, a source told ET that Khloe and Tristan had split after two years together because of ongoing "trust issues," and the same day, the 34-year-old reality star commented on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post claiming the Tristan-Woods tryst had occurred, along with her friend, Malika Haqq, who wrote "STRONG FACTS," in response to the post.

While Khloe and Tristan's relationship has been dogged by cheating allegations before, Jordyn goes way back with the Kardashian-Jenner family, having been Kylie's best friend since childhood. The drama seems to have rocked that relationship, however, as on Wednesday, Khloe and Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian West unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram. Additionally, Khloe liked a second tweet from a fan criticizing Tristan and Jordyn for the alleged incident.

At the time, Kylie is still following her longtime friend, as well as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Khloe herself.

Watch the video in the player above for more on Jordyn's longtime relationship to the Kardashian-Jenner's, and below for more on Khloe and Tristan's breakup.

