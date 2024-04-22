Josh Duhamel is sharing his goodbyes for his late stepfather.

The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to George Kemper, after a memorial service in his honor.

Duhamel shared a photo of himself holding up a flyer from the service, which featured a photo of Kemper, alongside a touching message praising his stepfather for the good he did for his family.

"Said goodbye today to my step father George Kemper," Duhamel wrote. "An incredible man, with a larger than life personality and a laugh that filled the room."

"He pulled my mother Bonny, my sister Ashlee, and myself from the wrong side of the tracks into a life with possibility," Duhamel continued. "He also gave me two other beautiful sisters, McKenzee and Kassidy. We will miss this man dearly. Thank you for all you did for us Big George."

Duhamel's parents got divorced when he was young, and he spent most of his childhood living with his mom and his sisters. Although he's maintained a relationship with his father, Duhamel has said in the past that his own parents did not get along well after their divorce.

Back in October, Duhamel sat down for a chat on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, and explained how he and his ex-wife, Fergie, have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, in part, because of their own family history of divorce.

"We both had parents who got divorced, who didn't get along so great, and didn't want to do the same thing to our kid," said Duhamel -- who shares 10-year-old son Axl with his ex-wife. "We knew that whatever differences we had, we had to figure that out and, you know, be like a positive example for Axl."

"We both had good examples of what not to do," Duhamel said. "We both wanted the same thing and that is to create an easy place for him that isn't awkward or uncomfortable or pressure filled. That's it."

Duhamel and Fergie -- born Stacy Ann Ferguson -- wed in 2009 and welcomed their first child, Axl Jack, in 2013. The pair separated in 2017 and, two years later, filed for and finalized their divorce. Duhamel went on to marry fellow North Dakota native Audra Mari in 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child together -- son Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel -- this past January.

Duhamel spoke with ET in September 2023, shortly after he and Mari announced that they were expecting, and he gushed over becoming a new dad again.

"I'm very excited about it, I really am," the actor said. "And so is she, so is my son. We're very lucky and all we can hope for is a healthy baby."

