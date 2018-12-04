Justin Bieber and new wife Hailey Baldwin are definitely enjoying their honeymoon phase.

The cute couple were all smiles on Tuesday while frolicking in a park in the Hollywood Hills as part of a photo shoot featuring the newlyweds.

The 24-year-old "Love Yourself" singer -- who secretly tied the knot with the 22-year-old model back in September -- popped off his shirt for the shoot, revealing his fit, tattoo-covered physique and gave his ladylove a piggyback ride through the park.

Baldwin, who looked striking in a pink lace summer dress and matching ballet flats, couldn't help but laugh as she wrapped her arms around her hubby's neck while he carried her.

SPOT / BACKGRID

Baldwin later made at least one outfit change during the shoot, swapping the pink lace dress for a sexy black-and-white polka-dot two-piece swimsuit with matching cover-up, which revealed her impressively toned figure.

Bieber, who remained shirtless throughout most of the shoot, also changed out of his cuffed denim jeans and into matching baggy, polka dot pajama pants.

SPOT / BACKGRID

The love birds couldn't have looked cuter, and it looks like marriage suits them nicely.

Back in October, after news of their marriage first surfaced, Baldwin posed for Harper's Bazaar, and gushed over her new husband in her interview with the publication.

"He is incredible," Baldwin said of the pop star. "He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I'm always blown away."

Check out the video below to hear more about the adorable duo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Wanting Kids With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Gets 'Bieber' Diamond Necklace, Packs on PDA With Justin

Hailey Baldwin Gets a Cake to the Face and a Kiss from Justin Bieber for 22nd Birthday

Hailey Baldwin Stuns on the Versace Runway and Indulges in Fast Food Afterwards

Related Gallery