Justin Combs, Diddy's Oldest Son, Arrested for DUI

Justin Combs, the eldest son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, was arrested for driving under the influence this weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that Justin was arrested after running a red light near Beverly Hills at around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Per the LAPD, an officer initiated the stop where Justin was found to be the driver, and observed a smell of alcohol coming out of the car.

"He was put through a sobriety test that he failed," The LAPD told ET.

While it's unclear if Justin had drugs or alcohol in his system, the 29-year-old was subsequently arrested and booked into an L.A. County jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge. His bond was set at $5,000.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Justin can be seen interacting with police prior to his arrest.

It's not yet clear whether or not Justin has been released from police custody. The case is currently pending investigation.

ET has reached out to both Justin and Diddy's reps for comment.

Justin is the oldest son of Diddy and Misa Hylton. The rapper and alcohol connoisseur is also dad to Quincy, 31, whom he adopted, King, 25, and twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 16, from his relationship with the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018 after suffering from complications due to pneumonia. He welcomed daughter Chance in 2006 with Sarah Chapman, and most recently, daughter Love in October with Dana Tran.

