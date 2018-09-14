Northie, do you love Drake?

Kanye West is enjoying a recent return to Instagram, and on Thursday, he posted a telling video of his daughter, North West.

In the clip, an enthusiastic Nori is rocking a neon yellow dress and even some lipstick and belts out, “Kiki do you love me?”

She seemingly improvises the rest of the lyrics to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” but to be fair, so do we.

The clip is significant for two reasons. At one point the song was rumored to be about Kanye’s wife and North’s mother, Kim Kardashian. Kim shot down the rumors that she’s the “Kiki” in the song earlier this month, commenting, “Never happened. End of story,” on a post about the theory.

Kanye could also be attempting, yet again, to squash his beef with Drake. Earlier this month, he took to Twitter to post a series of apologies after the two had a public falling out.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” he wrote at the time. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.”

He went on to explain what he felt led to the pair’s feud and promised to attend one of Drake’s concerts in the next week.

