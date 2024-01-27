Kate Hudson can't wait to drop her new single. So much so, she teased the new track with a singalong that made for an adorable mother-daughter moment.

The Almost Famous star on Friday recorded herself and her 5-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, lip-syncing to her upcoming single, "Talk About Love." You can see in the video the mother-daughter duo in their jammies while jamming out to the catchy tune.

It's super adorable. In the video, Hudson uses the track's cover art as her backdrop while she zooms in and and out her and Rani's face. Rani's super into the whole thing, lip-syncing while offering a peace sign. It's the same hand gesture Hudson displays in the cover art of her new track. And fans are digging it!

"She’s so stinking cute!!!! 🔥," commented one person, while another added, "She is a Doll Kate. So blessed 🥰🥰😊."

The cute video comes just days after the Academy Award nominee teased the track with a video set against a glamours Los Angeles backdrop as instrumentals play in the background. In the clip, she poses in the front seat of a car, rocking a dramatic cat eye, furry jacket and accessorizing with black sunglasses.

"Talk About Love" drops Jan. 30.

Earlier this month, Hudson opened up about her new foray into music during an appearance with Savannah Guthrie on Today.

"I've just been writing music my whole life and I've never shared it," said the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days said. "I just thought maybe I have to do that."

"For me, it was like, if I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna really do it. Like, I'm gonna commit to the process," she added. "There's nothing half-assed about my relationship with music, so it's the most vulnerable I think I've ever been creatively."

