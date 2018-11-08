Kate Hudson stepped out for a good cause on Wednesday!

In the 39-year-old actress’ first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Rani Rose, five weeks ago, she was honored by being named a World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador.

First Hudson appeared at a talk with fashion designer Michael Kors at the University of California, Los Angeles, about the appointment.

For the event, Hudson wore a navy polka dotted dress, showing off her blonde bob and grinning from ear to ear.

That evening, Kors threw a dinner in her honor, inviting her family and friends for the special occasion.

For the dinner, Hudson wore a black wrap dress with a plunging neckline, sparkly embellishments, and sheer capped sleeves. She was joined by her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, her stepfather, Kurt Russell, and her son, Ryder.

Other stars in attendance included Olivia Munn, Sofia Vergara, Nina Dobrev, Lori Laughlin, and more.

Hudson already shares son Ryder, 14, with her ex Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 7, with ex Matt Bellamy. For more on her unconventional approach to parenting, watch the clip below:

