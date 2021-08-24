Shopping

Kate Hudson's Adorable Halloween Earrings From BaubleBar Are Back in Stock

By Kyley Warren
Kate Hudson BaubleBar
BaubleBar's Halloween jewelry collection is proof that spooky season and bold, seasonal styles go hand in hand. So much so, that when Kate Hudson rocked a pair of the brand's skeleton-centric earrings in an Instagram video, the accessory not only garnered a lot of attention, it also sold out pretty quickly too.

The actress sported the adorable earrings while making dirty martinis with Martha Stewart on Instagram -- because there's obviously not a more festive occasion to pull out your boldest, most fun piece of jewelry.

The best-selling jewelry piece is accented with crystal drops and delicate pearl pieces which make the skeleton figure truly pop. While the earrings are a must-have outfit essential for Halloween, they also boast enough femininity and style to be worn year-round. And lucky for shoppers, they're now back in stock too!

Shop the Kate Hudson-approved Halloween earrings from BaubleBar below, along with other seasonal pieces from the brand. Ready to fully embrace the fall season? Check out ET Style's fall fashion guide, and peruse inspiration for fall essentials to wear back to the office.

BaubleBar Grim Earrings
BaubleBar Grim Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Grim Earrings
Spooky season has never looked so stylish.
$52 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Jack Earrings
BaubleBar Jack Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Jack Earrings
Pumpkin spice and everything nice -- all wrapped up in these chic earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Sugar Rush Earrings
BaubleBar Sugar Rush Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Sugar Rush Earrings
This stone-adorned earring set is as sweet as candy.
$44 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Victor Earrings
BaubleBar Victor Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Victor Earrings
Safe to say these earrings are Frankenstein-approved.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Casper Crystal Earrings
BaubleBar Casper Crystal Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Casper Crystal Earrings
Casper, the crystal-adorned ghost. These sweet studs are only $48 at BaubleBar.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Blair Earrings
BaubleBar Blair Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Blair Earrings
Witch, don't kill my vibe!
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Scaredy Cat Earrings
BaubleBar Scaredy Cat Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Scaredy Cat Earrings
This "scaredy cat" stud is only $44 at BaubleBar.
$44 AT BAUBLEBAR

