Kate Middleton Exudes Sophistication at Museum Exhibit Opening: Pics

Let's hope Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all in bed, because mom is out on the town!

Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday night in London for the opening of the Victoria & Albert Museum's Photography Centre.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who majored in art history in school, made her second official solo royal visit at the popular British museum since her maternity leave ended. After rewearing a gorgeous lavender frock the day before, the mother of three opted for a sophisticated off-the shoulder plaid dress designed by Erdem that featured a plum belt, detailed buttons and a flared skirt. She paired the ensemble with black velvet pumps, a box clutch and beautiful and unique pearl and diamond earrings.

The exhibit is titled Collecting Photography: From Daguerreotype to Digital and follows the medium's invention to the present day. Kate will meet with several curators who worked on the exhibit before unveiling a plaque to commemorate the opening.

The mother of three, who is a royal patron of the museum, has attended several V&A events over the years, and in June 2017, she even helped to open the museum's expansion.

Earlier this week, Middleton was joined by her husband, Prince William, at the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit together in London. The couple has another big event to attend this Friday -- the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank.

On Wednesday, it was announced that William and Kate's eldest children, 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, would be page boy and bridesmaid in the event at Windsor, England.

