Kate Spade Sale: Buy More, Save More on Heels, Flats and Sandals

The Kate Spade Surprise sale is the gift that keeps giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main site, you can take an extra 40% off sale styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items.

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, save on heels, flats, sandals and more. Enjoy $50 off when you spend $250 and $100 off when you spend $350. In the Surprise Sale shop, every item is automatically marked down up to 75% off through August 1; use promo code MAKEITTWO to save more on bundles. Plus, save an extra 20% on select Kate Spade Rainbow Shop items in celebration of Pride Month with the promo code RAINBOW.

Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all items are final sale.

Across both sides, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bag options like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale.

Check out ET Style's fave Kate Spade Sale and Surprise Sale picks, ahead.

Polka dot pumps with a contrast cap toe are designed with a pointed d’orsay style.

Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $198 $139 at Kate Spade

Laid-back, yet lux slides with gold-tone metal chain detail.

Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $148 $104 at Kate Spade New York

This durable nylon backpack is great for the gym, classroom or travel at $190 Off.

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $279 $89 at Kate Spade New York

We love the bright color of this crossbody bag.

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $279 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Taffie Medium Satchel at $100 Off

Taffie Medium Satchel Kate Spade Kate Spade Taffie Medium Satchel Kate Spade The soft leather and epic color of the Kate Spade Taffie Medium Satchel alone should put this on your summer "must-have" handbag list. This satchel is also $100 off during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $348 $244 at Kate Spade

Margaux Large Work Tote at $150 Off

Margaux Large Work Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Large Work Tote Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Margaux Large Work Tote is perfect for the working woman due to the laptop compartment that zips in the middle of the tote which is amazing. Additionally, what is not to love about the extra crossbody strap and the room the tote had in it...which is the perfect working mom purse size. This tote is $150 off right now at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $378 $227 at Kate Spade

Hayes Street Vanessa at $200 Off

Hayes Street Vanessa Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Hayes Street Vanessa Kate Spade New York The quality of the leather on this Kate Spade Hayes Street Vanessa bag is amazing - so soft & supple! The size of this handbag is perfect for daily use if you’re not someone who needs everything but the kitchen sink for outings. This bag is built with love but also outstanding workmanship inside & out. The Hayes Street Vanessa bag is $200 off the retail price for $99 during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $299 $99 at Kate Spade

This Monterey Two Tone Watch is practical and pretty.

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $225 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Use promo code EXTRA40 at checkout to save an additional 40% on this brightly colored convertible bag.

Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $229 $96 at Kate Spade New York

A spacious satchel with interlocking spades inspired by the Celtic infinity symbol.

Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $398 $167.40 at Kate Spade New York

A chic bag crafted from supple Italian suede in juicy colors.

Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $348 $146.40 at Kate Spade New York

Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet at $79.99 which is 50% Off

Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet is great for everyday use and it looks classy and chic in this pale gold color. You can't beat the price of $79.99 which is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $158 $79.99 at Kate Spade

