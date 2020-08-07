Kate Spade Sale: Free Gift with Surprise Sale Purchase of $150 or More

Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main Kate Spade site, you can save up to $100 on your order. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items.

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, head to the sale section for lots of great deals. When you make a purchase, Kate Spade will donate 5% of net sales to help fund women's and girls' empowerment programs through the Tides Foundation. In the Surprise Sale shop, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll get a free wine tote with any purchase of $150 or more, while supplies last.

Across both sites, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all items are final sale.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Check out ET Style's favorite Kate Spade New York sale picks, ahead.

Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans. REGULARLY $198 $139 at Kate Spade

Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals Kate Spade New York These embellished gold slides will carry you into fall in style. REGULARLY $148 $104 at Kate Spade New York

Taffie Medium Satchel Kate Spade Kate Spade Taffie Medium Satchel Kate Spade The soft leather and rich color of the Kate Spade Taffie Medium Satchel should put this on your "must-have" handbag list. This satchel is more than $100 off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $348 $244 at Kate Spade

Margaux Large Work Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Large Work Tote Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Margaux Large Work Tote is perfect for the working woman thanks to the laptop compartment that zips in the middle. Additionally, what is not to love about the extra crossbody strap and the room the tote has in it? (It's the perfect working mom purse size!) This tote is $113 off right now at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $378 $265 at Kate Spade

Hayes Street Vanessa Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Hayes Street Vanessa Kate Spade New York The quality of the leather on this bag is amazing -- so soft and supple -- and the size is perfect for everyday use. This bag is built with love, with its workmanship on display inside and out. The Hayes Street Vanessa bag is currently $200 off the retail price, just $99. ORIGINALLY $299 $99 at Kate Spade

Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York It's a crossbody. It's a clutch. It's perfect! REGULARLY $229 $160 at Kate Spade New York

Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet is great for everyday use, and it looks classy and chic in this pale gold color. You can't beat the price of $79, which is 50% off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $158 $79 at Kate Spade

Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York Smooth Italian leather is just one of the things we love about this chic everyday bag. REGULARLY $398 $279 at Kate Spade New York

Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York There's no mystery to why we're snatching up this sueded crossbody shoulder bag. It's stunning! REGULARLY $348 $244 at Kate Spade New York

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon hike or weekend out of town. REGULARLY $279 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Heading out for a coffee run? Stash your phone, keys, wallet and extra face mask in here. REGULARLY $279 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Sign up for more fashion and beauty updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

The Best New Clothes From Banana Republic

Shop the Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale and Save Up to 80%

Take Up to 75% Off Everything at the Gap Sale