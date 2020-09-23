Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Take 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items. Also, every single day Kate Spade is having a deal of the day that you can find here and certainly do not want to miss.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75% (and we mean everything!) through October 6. All sale items are final.

You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose tote can hold all your daily essentials. This purse comes in black, chocolate cherry, tutu pink and mint frosting. REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade

Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody comes in three colors: black, spring meadow and stop light. This crossbody bag is a steal at under $80. REGULARLY $229 $79 at Kate Spade

Jackson Top Zip Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Jackson Top Zip Crossbody Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Crossbody is made in pebbled leather with a top zip closure. You can get this purse for less than $80 and is $200 off the retail price. REGULARLY $299 $79 at Kate Spade

Wilson Road Quilted Talya Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Wilson Road Quilted Talya Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Wilson Road Talya is a quilted handbag which comes in both black and nightcap blue. REGULARLY $299 $99 at Kate Spade

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon hike or weekend out of town. This Kate Spade backpack comes in black. midnight blue and magenta and is under $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $279 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Staci Colorblock Laptop Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Staci Colorblock Laptop Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade's Staci Colorblock Laptop Tote comes in four colors: multi warm beige, black, pink multi and dusk cityscape. This laptop tote is $350 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $499 $139 at Kate Spade

Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York The Maise Medium Dome Satchel is the perfect sized handbag. Not too big and not too small. This is a zip top purse in midnight blue with a floral pattern. REGULARLY $299 $129 at Kate Spade

Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote is made with smooth leather and comes with a zip top. This purse comes four colors: black, magenta, chartreuse and cherrywood. REGULARLY $329 $89 at Kate Spade

Rosa Medium Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Rosa Medium Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone. REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade

Adel Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Adel Large Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Adel Large Tote comes in three colors: warm beige, cherrywood and black. REGULARLY $329 $129 at Kate Spade

Hayden Top Zip Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hayden Top Zip Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote is nylon and comes in black, deep evergreen and deep cornflower. REGULARLY $249 $79 at Kate Spade

Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet has a snap closure, 12 credit card spots and a zip compartment on the back of the wallet. This wallet comes in four colors: vermagrul, pink multi, black and dusk cityscape. REGULARLY $149 $49 at Kate Spade

Pearly Delight Double Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Pearly Delight Double Pendant Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Pearly Delight Double Pendant is made of gold plated metal and glass pearls. REGULARLY $69 $25 at Kate Spade

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas. REGULARLY $100 $80 at Kate Spade

Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt Kate Spade New York The more prints, the merrier! The Kate Spade Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt is available from S-XL and has an elastic waist. REGULARLY $298 $209 at Kate Spade

Candy Drops Pavé Huggies Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Candy Drops Pavé Huggies Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Candy Drops Pavé Huggies are a gold tone, detailed with sparkling pavé crystals. They come in three colors. REGULARLY $68 $48 at Kate Spade

Spade Dot Geo Lunch Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spade Dot Geo Lunch Tote Kate Spade New York Check out this Kate Spade Spade Dot Geo Lunch Tote is super cute and perfect to take your lunch to work. $29.95 at Kate Spade

See all sale items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

