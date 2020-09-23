Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade New York Sale
Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Take 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items. Also, every single day Kate Spade is having a deal of the day that you can find here and certainly do not want to miss. 

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75% (and we mean everything!) through October 6. All sale items are final.

You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose tote can hold all your daily essentials. This purse comes in black, chocolate cherry, tutu pink and mint frosting.

REGULARLY $299

Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody comes in three colors: black, spring meadow and stop light. This crossbody bag is a steal at under $80.

REGULARLY $229

Jackson Top Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Jackson Top Zip Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Crossbody is made in pebbled leather with a top zip closure. You can get this purse for less than $80 and is $200 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $299

Wilson Road Quilted Talya
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Wilson Road Quilted Talya
Kate Spade New York
Wilson Road Quilted Talya
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Wilson Road Talya is a quilted handbag which comes in both black and nightcap blue.

REGULARLY $299

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York

The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon hike or weekend out of town. This Kate Spade backpack comes in black. midnight blue and magenta and is under $100, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $279

Staci Colorblock Laptop Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Laptop Tote
Kate Spade New York
Staci Colorblock Laptop Tote
Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade's Staci Colorblock Laptop Tote comes in four colors: multi warm beige, black, pink multi and dusk cityscape. This laptop tote is $350 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $499

Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York

The Maise Medium Dome Satchel is the perfect sized handbag. Not too big and not too small. This is a zip top purse in midnight blue with a floral pattern. 

REGULARLY $299

Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote is made with smooth leather and comes with a zip top. This purse comes four colors: black, magenta, chartreuse and cherrywood.

REGULARLY $329

Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone.

REGULARLY $299

Adel Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Adel Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Adel Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Adel Large Tote comes in three colors: warm beige, cherrywood and black.

REGULARLY $329

Hayden Top Zip Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote
Kate Spade New York
Hayden Top Zip Tote
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote is nylon and comes in black, deep evergreen and deep cornflower.

REGULARLY $249

Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet has a snap closure, 12 credit card spots and a zip compartment on the back of the wallet.  This wallet comes in four colors: vermagrul, pink multi, black and dusk cityscape.

REGULARLY $149

Pearly Delight Double Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Pearly Delight Double Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Pearly Delight Double Pendant
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Pearly Delight Double Pendant is made of gold plated metal and glass pearls.

REGULARLY $69

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York
Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Kate Spade
Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York

The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.

REGULARLY $100

Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt
Kate Spade
Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt
Kate Spade New York

The more prints, the merrier! The Kate Spade Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt is available from S-XL and has an elastic waist.

REGULARLY $298

Candy Drops Pavé Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Candy Drops Pavé Huggies
Kate Spade
Candy Drops Pavé Huggies
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade Candy Drops Pavé Huggies are a gold tone, detailed with sparkling pavé crystals. They come in three colors. 

REGULARLY $68

Spade Dot Geo Lunch Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Spade Dot Geo Lunch Tote
Kate Spade New York
Spade Dot Geo Lunch Tote
Kate Spade New York

Check out this Kate Spade Spade Dot Geo Lunch Tote is super cute and perfect to take your lunch to work.

 

See all sale items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

