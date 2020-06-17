Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items, an Extra 40% Off Sale Items and More

By Amy Lee‍
Kate Spade New York runway 1280
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Spade sales are the gift that keep giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main site, you can take an extra 40% off sales styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items. Finally, save an extra 20% on select Kate Spade Rainbow Shop items in celebration of Pride Month.

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, use promo code EXTRA40 to score an extra 40% off select sale bags while supplies last. In the Surprise Sale shop, items are automatically marked down; use promo code RAINBOW to take an extra 20% off Pride items. (This sale ends on June 27.) Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all Surprise Sale items are final sale.

Across both sides, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bag options like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.

Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

Use promo code PERFECT at checkout to score 40% off this brightly colored convertible bag.

REGULARLY $229

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Kourtney Camera Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

We love this punchy bright color!

REGULARLY $279

Festival Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York
Festival Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York
Festival Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York

Slip into these now and don't take them off until summer is over.

REGULARLY $98

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

It's practical and pretty. 

REGULARLY $225

Toujours Large Satchel
Kate Spade New York
toujours large satchel
Kate Spade New York
Toujours Large Satchel
Kate Spade New York

A spacious bag with interlocking spades inspired by the Celtic infinity symbol.

REGULARLY $398

Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York

A chic bag crafted from supple Italian suede in juicy colors.

REGULARLY $348

Spencer Continental Wristlet
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Continental Wristlet
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Continental Wristlet
Kate Spade New York

Enjoy savings on this durable wristlet with a sleek, luxe look.

REGULARLY $128

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

