Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items, an Extra 40% Off Sale Items and More
Kate Spade sales are the gift that keep giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main site, you can take an extra 40% off sales styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items. Finally, save an extra 20% on select Kate Spade Rainbow Shop items in celebration of Pride Month.
Here's how each sale works: On the main site, use promo code EXTRA40 to score an extra 40% off select sale bags while supplies last. In the Surprise Sale shop, items are automatically marked down; use promo code RAINBOW to take an extra 20% off Pride items. (This sale ends on June 27.) Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all Surprise Sale items are final sale.
Across both sides, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bag options like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.
The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.
Use promo code PERFECT at checkout to score 40% off this brightly colored convertible bag.
We love this punchy bright color!
Slip into these now and don't take them off until summer is over.
It's practical and pretty.
A spacious bag with interlocking spades inspired by the Celtic infinity symbol.
A chic bag crafted from supple Italian suede in juicy colors.
Enjoy savings on this durable wristlet with a sleek, luxe look.
