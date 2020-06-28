Kate Spade sales are the gift that keep giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main site, you can take an extra 40% off sale styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items.

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, use promo code EXTRA40 to score an extra 40% off select sale styles through July 5. In the Surprise Sale shop, every item is automatically marked down up to 75% off through August 1; use promo code MAKEITTWO to save more on bundles. Plus, save an extra 20% on select Kate Spade Rainbow Shop items in celebration of Pride Month with the promo code RAINBOW.

Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all items are final sale.

Across both sides, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bag options like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale.

Check out ET Style's fave picks, ahead.

This durable nylon backpack is great for the gym, classroom or travel.

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $279 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Use the promo code MAKEITTWO to get a handbag and wallet bundle for only $149.

Laurel Way Satchel Bundle (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Satchel Bundle (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $588 $149 at Kate Spade New York

We love the bright color of this crossbody bag.

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $279 $89 at Kate Spade New York

This two-tone watch is practical and pretty.

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $225 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Use promo code EXTRA40 at checkout to save an additional 40% on this brightly colored convertible bag.

Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $229 $96 at Kate Spade New York

A spacious satchel with interlocking spades inspired by the Celtic infinity symbol.

Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $398 $167.40 at Kate Spade New York

A chic bag crafted from supple Italian suede in juicy colors.

Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $348 $146.40 at Kate Spade New York

Enjoy savings on this wristlet wallet with a sleek, luxe look.

Spencer Continental Wristlet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Continental Wristlet Kate Spade New York

REGULARLY $128 $29.40 at Kate Spade New York

Sign up for more fashion and beauty updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Pride Collection: Shop Handbags, Jewelry, Apparel and More

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far

Up to 70% Off Kate Spade at the Amazon Summer Sale