Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items and Extra 40% Off Regular Sale Items
Kate Spade sales are the gift that keep giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main site, you can take an extra 40% off sale styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items.
Here's how each sale works: On the main site, use promo code EXTRA40 to score an extra 40% off select sale styles through July 5. In the Surprise Sale shop, every item is automatically marked down up to 75% off through August 1; use promo code MAKEITTWO to save more on bundles. Plus, save an extra 20% on select Kate Spade Rainbow Shop items in celebration of Pride Month with the promo code RAINBOW.
Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all items are final sale.
Across both sides, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bag options like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.
The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.
Check out ET Style's fave picks, ahead.
This durable nylon backpack is great for the gym, classroom or travel.
Use the promo code MAKEITTWO to get a handbag and wallet bundle for only $149.
We love the bright color of this crossbody bag.
This two-tone watch is practical and pretty.
Use promo code EXTRA40 at checkout to save an additional 40% on this brightly colored convertible bag.
A spacious satchel with interlocking spades inspired by the Celtic infinity symbol.
A chic bag crafted from supple Italian suede in juicy colors.
Enjoy savings on this wristlet wallet with a sleek, luxe look.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Spade Pride Collection: Shop Handbags, Jewelry, Apparel and More
The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far