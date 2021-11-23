Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 75% On Chic Handbags, Jewelry and More

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade Surprise's early Black Friday deals are live and they're good. Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving -- especially during the holiday season! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop -- including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, gift sets, clothing, shoes and more.

Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Plus, besides the can't-miss early Black Friday deals that are available now, Kate Spade also has a daily "deal of the day" that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best early Black Friday finds at Kate Spade Surprise that are now available for up to 75% off. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that make the perfect gift for Christmas and beyond -- or double as a stylish pre-holiday treat to yourself (because you deserve it).

Carson Convertible Crossbody
Carson Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade
Carson Convertible Crossbody
Stick to the classics and rock this sleek, black Carson Convertible Crossbody -- now available and on sale at Kate Spade Surprise.
$279$99
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
This multi-colored, warm beige bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots.
$449$149
Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Medium Phone Wristlet
Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Medium Phone Wristlet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Medium Phone Wristlet
Stylize your phone in the most glamorous way possible with this shimmery, glittery phone case wristlet.
$149$69
Karisa Nylon Large Backpack
Karisa Nylon Large Backpack
Kate Spade
Karisa Nylon Large Backpack
Make holiday travel a breeze with this chic Karisa Nylon Large Backpack.
$299$89
Kate Spade Sally Booties
Kate Spade Sally Booties
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Sally Booties
Style meets functional with these green multi Kate Spade Sally Booties.
$168$89
Kate Spade Brilliant Branches Studs
Kate Spade Brilliant Branches Studs
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Brilliant Branches Studs
These chic, dainty studs from Kate Spade would make the perfect Christmas gift for the fashionista in your life.
$39$15
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Carry your camera and all of its accessories in style with this Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle.
$259$119
Classic Chelsea Weekender
Classic Chelsea Weekender
Kate Spade
Classic Chelsea Weekender
Stick to the classics.
$399$119
Adel Small Tote
Adel Small Tote
Kate Spade
Adel Small Tote
Add a cool color pop to your winter accessory wardrobe.
$299$99
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Kate Spade
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Get extra cozy this holiday season with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set.
$95 WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
This Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag looks so ethereal in this minty, blue color.
$298$89
Brynn Small Slim Cardholder
Brynn Small Slim Cardholder
Kate Spade
Brynn Small Slim Cardholder
Tap into the romantic colors of fall and winter with this hunter green cardholder from Kate Spade.
$69$29
Spade Link Camera Bag
Spade Link Camera Bag
Kate Spade
Spade Link Camera Bag
This camera bag style crossbody is so on trend right now.
$259$59
Embroidered Berry Sweatshirt
Embroidered Berry Sweatshirt
Kate Spade
Embroidered Berry Sweatshirt
This Embroidered Berry Sweatshirt from Kate Spade sure is sweet.
$128$39
Kate Spade Non-Medical Mask Set
Kate Spade Non-Medical Mask Set
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Non-Medical Mask Set
Glam up your mask wearing game with these polka dot and floral-patterned mask styles from Kate Spade.
$15
Cara Tote Bundle
Cara Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Cara Tote Bundle
This Cara Tote Bundle is so chic and practical -- with enough interior space to hold all of your daily essentials.
$329$119
Kate Spade Red Chelsea Large Backpack
Kate Spade Red Chelsea Large Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Red Chelsea Large Backpack
Make holiday travel a breeze with this bold and stylish Kate Spade Red Chelsea Large Backpack.
$299$109
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Add a pop of color to the inside of your handbag with this bright gazpacho-colored accessory from Kate Spade.
$229$79
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
Liven up your accessory collection with this golden bundle from Kate Spade.
$79$29
Kate Spade Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$449$149
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
This medium compartment satchel boasts plenty of style and space.
$379$199
Shore Street Champagne Tote Bundle
Shore Street Champagne Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Shore Street Champagne Tote Bundle
Pop the bubbly and celebrate the holidays in style with this Shore Street Champagne Tote Bundle from Kate Spade.
$299$99
Kate Spade Natalia Shoulder Bundle
Kate Spade Natalia Shoulder Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Natalia Shoulder Bundle
Users love the elegant quilted look on this classic, shoulder bag style.
$429$169
Kate Spade Darcy Croc Top Handle Satchel
Kate Spade Darcy Croc Top Handle Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Darcy Croc Top Handle Satchel
This Darcy Croc Top Handle Satchel has all the structure of a stylish handbag without any of the weighted hassle.
$409$159
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Kate Spade
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Make these remaining days of 2021 count and shine bright into the New Year with this vibrant studs bundle from Kate Spade.
$39$19
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Kate Spade
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Channel your inner '70s style queen with this chevron printed Kourtney Clutchwallet Wristlet.
$189$49
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
This jewelry bundle features a pair of clear/rose gold studs, along with the elegant Ready Set Pave Bow studs.
$30 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $39)

