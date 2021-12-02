Kate Spade Surprise's early holiday deals are live and they're good -- just in time for the gift-giving season. Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving -- especially during the holidays! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop -- including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, gift sets, clothing, shoes and more.

Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Plus, besides the can't-miss early holiday deals that are available now, Kate Spade also has a daily "deal of the day" that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best holiday gifting goodies at Kate Spade Surprise that are now available for up to 75% off. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that make the perfect gift for Christmas and beyond -- or double as a stylish pre-holiday treat to yourself (because you deserve it).

Carson Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Stick to the classics and rock this sleek, black Carson Convertible Crossbody -- now available and on sale at Kate Spade Surprise. $279 $99

Jogger Sleep Bundle Kate Spade Jogger Sleep Bundle Get extra cozy this holiday season with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set. $99 $59