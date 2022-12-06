Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale, shoppers can take up to 80% off best-selling presents ahead of the holidays — including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, clothing, shoes and so much more.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Today only, the brand is offering special deals on the Emmie Flap crossbody, plus matching jewelry and handbag sets.

Emmie Flap Crossbody Kate Spade Surprise Emmie Flap Crossbody Take over $200 off this genuine leather crossbody, available in four stunning colors including this warm cognac. $299 $59 Shop Now

Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new holiday arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that will make the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.