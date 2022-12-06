Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale: Shop Best-Selling Gifts and Handbags Under $60

By Lauren Gruber
Kate Spade Surprise sale
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale, shoppers can take up to 80% off best-selling presents ahead of the holidays — including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, clothing, shoes and so much more.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Today only, the brand is offering special deals on the Emmie Flap crossbody, plus matching jewelry and handbag sets.

Kate Spade Surprise
Emmie Flap Crossbody

Take over $200 off this genuine leather crossbody, available in four stunning colors including this warm cognac.

$299$59

Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new holiday arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that will make the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.

Kate Spade Surprise
Natalia Medium Shoulder Bag Bundle

Update your going-out bag for the winter with this tufted leather crossbody and wallet bundle.

$678$189
Kate Spade Surprise
Darcy Glitter Micro Satchel

Celebrate the holidays with a sparkly new bag — available in champagne and black.

$299$99
Kate Spade Surprise
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle

This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.

$378$119
Kate Spade Surprise
Light Up the Room Charm Pendant Bundle

Jewel tones are always a good idea for the holidays, and this necklace and earrings set certainly got the memo.

$158$45
Kate Spade Surprise
Leila Shoulder Bag Bundle

Add a neutral black bag to your wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this delicate Leila Medium Triple Compartment, plus a matching wallet.

$628$189
Kate Spade Surprise
Leila Medium Satchel Bundle

A posh top handle bag never goes out of style, especially when paired with a matching wallet.

$628$169
Kate Spade Surprise
Daily And Staci Tote Bundle

Make a subtle statement with a neutral colorblocked tote and wallet duo.

$528$129
Kate Spade Surprise
Lady Marmalade Cuff Bundle

Treat yourself or a loved one to a matching cuff bracelet and earring set.

$128$32
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Square Croc Crossbody Bundle

Keep the winter blues at bay with a bright pink purse and wallet set.

$478$139

