Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale: Shop Best-Selling Gifts and Handbags Under $60
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale, shoppers can take up to 80% off best-selling presents ahead of the holidays — including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, clothing, shoes and so much more.
The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Today only, the brand is offering special deals on the Emmie Flap crossbody, plus matching jewelry and handbag sets.
Take over $200 off this genuine leather crossbody, available in four stunning colors including this warm cognac.
Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new holiday arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.
Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that will make the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.
Update your going-out bag for the winter with this tufted leather crossbody and wallet bundle.
Celebrate the holidays with a sparkly new bag — available in champagne and black.
This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.
Jewel tones are always a good idea for the holidays, and this necklace and earrings set certainly got the memo.
Add a neutral black bag to your wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this delicate Leila Medium Triple Compartment, plus a matching wallet.
A posh top handle bag never goes out of style, especially when paired with a matching wallet.
Make a subtle statement with a neutral colorblocked tote and wallet duo.
Treat yourself or a loved one to a matching cuff bracelet and earring set.
Keep the winter blues at bay with a bright pink purse and wallet set.
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Emerging Beauty Brands You Need to Know About — Available on Amazon
40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Today
The Best Watches to Gift Men That They'll Love
Amazon Jewelry Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
Save Up to 50% on UGG Boots and Slippers to Stay Cozy This Winter
10 Holiday Dresses Under $75 to Shop at Macy's Friends and Family Sale