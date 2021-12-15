Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Chic Handbags, Gift Sets and More

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade Surprise Black Friday Deals
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Surprise's early holiday deals are live and they're good -- just in time for the season of gift-giving too, no less. Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving -- especially during the holiday season! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop -- including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, gift sets, clothing, shoes and more.

Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal holiday items like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Plus, besides the can't-miss early holiday deals that are available now, Kate Spade Surprise also has a daily "deal of the day" that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best holiday gifting goodies at Kate Spade Surprise that are now available for up to 75% off. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that make the perfect gift for Christmas and beyond -- or double as a stylish pre-holiday treat to yourself (because you deserve it).

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Check out our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Staci crossbody bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
This multi-colored, warm beige bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots.
$449$149
Lacey Slippers
Lacey Slippers
Kate Spade Surprise
Lacey Slippers
Slip into something a little comfier this holiday season with these plush, faux fur slippers.
$79$39
Adel Small Tote
Adel Small Tote
Kate Spade
Adel Small Tote
Add a cool color pop to your winter accessory wardrobe.
$299$99
Shimmy Glitter Tote
Shimmy Glitter Tote
Kate Spade
Shimmy Glitter Tote
Sparkle all season long and well into the New Year with this glittery Kate Spade tote.
$249$79
Karisa Nylon Large Backpack
Karisa Nylon Large Backpack
Kate Spade
Karisa Nylon Large Backpack
Make holiday travel a breeze with this chic Karisa Nylon Large Backpack.
$299$89
Brynn Small Slim Cardholder
Brynn Small Slim Cardholder
Kate Spade
Brynn Small Slim Cardholder
Tap into the romantic colors of fall and winter with this hunter green cardholder from Kate Spade.
$69$25
Carson Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade crossbody
Kate Spade
Carson Convertible Crossbody
Stick to the classics and rock this sleek, black Carson Convertible Crossbody -- now available and on sale at Kate Spade Surprise.
$279$99
Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Medium Phone Wristlet
Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Medium Phone Wristlet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Medium Phone Wristlet
Stylize your phone in the most glamorous way possible with this shimmery, glittery phone case wristlet.
$149$69
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Few gifts are better than a truly chic handbag -- especially if the bag resembles a gift box.
$359$179
Kate Spade Sally Booties
Kate Spade Sally Booties
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Sally Booties
Style meets functional with these green multi Kate Spade Sally Booties.
$168$89
Kate Spade Brilliant Branches Studs
Kate Spade Brilliant Branches Studs
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Brilliant Branches Studs
These chic, dainty studs from Kate Spade would make the perfect Christmas gift for the fashionista in your life.
$39$15
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Carry your camera and all of its accessories in style with this Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle.
$259$99
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Kate Spade
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Get extra cozy this holiday season with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set.
$99$59
Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag
This Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag looks so ethereal in this minty, blue color.
$298$119
Embroidered Berry Sweatshirt
Embroidered Berry Sweatshirt
Kate Spade
Embroidered Berry Sweatshirt
This Embroidered Berry Sweatshirt from Kate Spade sure is sweet.
$128$39
Kate Spade Non-Medical Mask Set
Kate Spade Non-Medical Mask Set
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Non-Medical Mask Set
Glam up your mask wearing game with these polka dot and floral-patterned mask styles from Kate Spade.
$15
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Add a pop of color to the inside of your handbag with this bright gazpacho-colored accessory from Kate Spade.
$229$79
Kate Spade Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$449$149
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
This medium compartment satchel boasts plenty of style and space.
$379$139
Shore Street Champagne Tote Bundle
Shore Street Champagne Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Shore Street Champagne Tote Bundle
Pop the bubbly and celebrate the holidays in style with this Shore Street Champagne Tote Bundle from Kate Spade.
$299$99
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Kate Spade
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Channel your inner '70s style queen with this chevron printed Kourtney Clutchwallet Wristlet.
$189$49

