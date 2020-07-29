Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Buy More, Save More on Heels, Flats and Sandals

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Kate Spade New York runway 1280
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Kate Spade Surprise sale is the gift that keeps giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main site, you can take an extra 40% off sale styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items. 

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, save on heels, flats, sandals and more. Enjoy $50 off when you spend $250 and $100 off when you spend $350. In the Surprise Sale shop, every item is automatically marked down up to 75% off through August 1; use promo code MAKEITTWO to save more on bundles. Plus, save an extra 20% on select Kate Spade Rainbow Shop items in celebration of Pride Month with the promo code RAINBOW

Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all items are final sale. 

Across both sides, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bag options like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. 

Shop the Kate Spade Sale. 

Check out ET Style's fave Kate Spade Sale and Surprise Sale picks, ahead.

Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $198

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $279

Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York
Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York
Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $148

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Kourtney Camera Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $279

Taffie Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
kate_spade_taffie_medium_satchel
Kate Spade
Taffie Medium Satchel
Kate Spade

The soft leather and epic color of the Kate Spade Taffie Medium Satchel alone should put this on your summer "must-have" handbag list. This satchel is also $100 off during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $348

Margaux Large Work Tote
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_margaux_large_work_tote
Kate Spade New York
Margaux Large Work Tote
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Margaux Large Work Tote is perfect for the working woman due to the laptop compartment that zips in the middle of the tote which is amazing. Additionally, what is not to love about the extra crossbody strap and the room the tote had in it...which is the perfect working mom purse size. This tote is $150 off right now at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $378

Hayes Street Vanessa
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_hayes_street_vanessa
Kate Spade
Hayes Street Vanessa
Kate Spade New York

The quality of the leather on this Kate Spade Hayes Street Vanessa bag is amazing - so soft & supple! The size of this handbag is perfect for daily use if you’re not someone who needs everything but the kitchen sink for outings. This bag is built with love but also outstanding workmanship inside & out. The Hayes Street Vanessa bag is $200 off the retail price for $99 during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $299

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $225

Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $229

Toujours Large Satchel
Kate Spade New York
toujours large satchel
Kate Spade New York
Toujours Large Satchel
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $398

Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $348

Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_sylvia_slim_continental_wallet
Kate Spade
Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet is great for everyday use and it looks classy and chic in this pale gold color. You can't beat the price of $79.99 which is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $158

 

 RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

Kate Spade Pride Collection: Shop Handbags, Jewelry, Apparel and More

Rothy’s ECO Line of Handbags: From Ocean Plastic to Instant Classic

 