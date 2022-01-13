Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Deal of the Day & More Sale Items Up to 75% Off

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade Surprise Deal of the Day
Kate Spade

If you thought all of the can't-miss sales had concluded after the holidays, think again! Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving, and now through Kate Spade Surprise, shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the sale shop -- including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, gift sets, clothing, shoes and more.

Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Plus, besides the new year deals that are still available to shop now, Kate Spade Surprise also has a daily "deal of the day" that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items. Today's deal of the day is on the super chic Staci Dome Crossbody bag. These lightweight bags boasts enough interior space to hold all of your daily essentials. Plus, their unique dome structure will help add shape to any outfit.

Black Staci Dome Crossbody
Black Staci Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Black Staci Dome Crossbody
$299$65
Gazpacho Staci Dome Crossbody
Gazpacho Staci Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Gazpacho Staci Dome Crossbody
$299$65

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. Kate Spade Surprise also has a number of special novelty items -- including goodies from the latest Kate Spade x Disney collection.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for other great deals that are available to shop now at Kate Spade Surprise -- and with discounts up to 75% off. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that make the perfect addition to your wardrobe for the new year.

Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Staci crossbody bag
Kate Spade
Staci Tote Bundle
This bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots. 
$449$169
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bundle
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bundle
Add a touch of spring to your handbag stock with this delicate Leila Medium Triple Compartment in pistachio.
$399$139
Shimmy Glitter Satchel
Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade Surprise
Shimmy Glitter Satchel
Sparkle straight into the New Year with this glittery satchel style.
$199$55
Lacey Slippers
Lacey Slippers
Kate Spade Surprise
Lacey Slippers
Slip into something a little comfier this holiday season with these plush, faux fur slippers.
$79$35
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag's quilted smooth leather material adds a stylish, textured flair to a staple handbag.
$479$169
Everyday Spade Bundle
Everyday Spade Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Everyday Spade Bundle
This bright rose-colored jewelry set features an earring, necklace and matching bangle.
$59$25
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Few gifts are better than a truly chic handbag -- especially if the bag resembles a gift box.
$359$89
Velour Jogger Set
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Kate Spade
Velour Jogger Set
Get extra cozy this winter with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set.
$99$49
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Add a pop of color to the inside of your handbag with this bright gazpacho-colored accessory from Kate Spade.
$229$89
Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$449$169

