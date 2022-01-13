If you thought all of the can't-miss sales had concluded after the holidays, think again! Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving, and now through Kate Spade Surprise, shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the sale shop -- including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, gift sets, clothing, shoes and more.

Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Plus, besides the new year deals that are still available to shop now, Kate Spade Surprise also has a daily "deal of the day" that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items. Today's deal of the day is on the super chic Staci Dome Crossbody bag. These lightweight bags boasts enough interior space to hold all of your daily essentials. Plus, their unique dome structure will help add shape to any outfit.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. Kate Spade Surprise also has a number of special novelty items -- including goodies from the latest Kate Spade x Disney collection.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for other great deals that are available to shop now at Kate Spade Surprise -- and with discounts up to 75% off. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that make the perfect addition to your wardrobe for the new year.

Staci Tote Bundle Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle This bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots. $449 $169 Buy Now

Lacey Slippers Kate Spade Surprise Lacey Slippers Slip into something a little comfier this holiday season with these plush, faux fur slippers. $79 $35 Buy Now

Velour Jogger Set Kate Spade Velour Jogger Set Get extra cozy this winter with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set. $99 $49 Buy Now