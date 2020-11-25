Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Everything
Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving during all of quarantine. Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade is having a deal of the day that you can find here and certainly do not want to miss.
During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. All sales are final.
The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the Kate Spade sale below.
See all sale items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.
