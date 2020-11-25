Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving during all of quarantine. Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade is having a deal of the day that you can find here and certainly do not want to miss.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. All sales are final.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the Kate Spade sale below.

Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose tote can hold all your daily essentials. This purse comes in tutu pink and mint frosting. REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade

Wilson Road Quilted Talya Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Wilson Road Quilted Talya Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Wilson Road Talya is a quilted handbag which comes in both black and nightcap blue. REGULARLY $299 $99 at Kate Spade

Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel is both feminine and chic! REGULARLY $328 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody comes in two colors: spring meadow and stop light. This crossbody bag is a steal at under $80. REGULARLY $229 $79 at Kate Spade

Staci Laptop Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Staci Laptop Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade's Staci Laptop Tote comes in four colors: multi warm beige, black, pink multi and dusk cityscape. This laptop tote is $350 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $499 $139 at Kate Spade

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon hike or weekend out of town. This Kate Spade backpack comes in black, midnight blue and magenta and is under $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $279 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York The Maise Medium Dome Satchel is the perfect sized handbag. Not too big and not too small. This is a zip top purse in midnight blue with a floral pattern. REGULARLY $299 $129 at Kate Spade

Adel Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Adel Large Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Adel Large Tote comes in three colors: warm beige, cherrywood and black. REGULARLY $329 $129 at Kate Spade

Hayden Top Zip Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hayden Top Zip Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote is nylon and comes in black, deep evergreen and deep cornflower. REGULARLY $249 $79 at Kate Spade

Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote is made with smooth leather and comes with a zip top. REGULARLY $329 $89 at Kate Spade

Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet has a snap closure, 12 credit card spots and a zip compartment on the back of the wallet. Choose from five fun colors. REGULARLY $149 $49 at Kate Spade

See all sale items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best 230 Deals on Apple, Echo, 4K TVs, Fitbit, Roku, Bose, Beats & So Much More

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here and All Shoppable on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2020 -- The Best 60 Sales We've Found

Best Black Friday Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Best Early Black Friday 2020 Deals From Walmart, Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target, Best Buy & Many More

Coach Black Friday Sale: Take 70% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: The Fashion Gift Guide

Best Black Friday Deals at Rebecca Minkoff: Get Up to 30% Off Sitewide

Best Black Friday Deals at Macy's -- Take Up to 65% Off

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $195 at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals -- Here's What to Know

The Best Fanny Pack -- Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

Rothy’s: An Eco and Sustainable Line of Handbags

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Frye Handbags