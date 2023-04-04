Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Save up to 75% on Handbags and Accessories for Spring
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, shoppers can take up to 75% off best-selling handbags and new spring accessories — including wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and clothing, shoes and so much more.
Act fast to secure these limited time deals: Today only, get an extra 20% off the Carey purse collection with code EXTRA20.
The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. To welcome the spring season, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.
Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find handbags and wallets that you'll love sporting all spring long.
A great gift for moms! Big enough to carry those random day-to-day necessities, but also stylish and roomy enough to double as your work tote, this beloved fashion staple has Mom covered for every scenario.
This chic chain-strap bag is one you can carry day and night.
An elegant, versatile crossbody bag with chain strap.
This Kate Spade puffy crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Green Bean color is a fabulous spring color.
What's spring without a bit of gingham? Take this Kate Spade tote to your spring vacation for a bag that can carry what you need during a long day out.
Complete your afternoon tea outfit with these adorable Teacup stud earrings. They make a wonderful gift too for the tea lover in your life.
The quirky chic Ladybug 3D crossbody will bring a smile to your face every time you wear it.
This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.
Spring will be a whole lot sweeter with this adorable heart-shaped crossbody — also available in light rosebud.
This simple 90s-inspired shoulder bag goes with virtually every outfit.
Update your going-out bag for the spring with this tufted leather crossbody.
RELATED CONTENT:
Celeb-Loved JW PEI Handbags Are Available Now In New Styles For Spring
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Spring Styles Starting from $17
Coach's Cherry Print Handbag Collection Is 70% Off and Ripe for Spring
Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long
Shoes on Pointe: The Best Ballerina Flats for Spring 2023
Coach Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Botanic Collection
The Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring
33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine
14 Celeb-Inspired Trench Coats to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe
The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Spring