Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Shop the 12 Best Handbags and Accessories for Spring

By Lauren Gruber
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, shoppers can take an extra 20% off everything, that means best-selling handbags and new spring accessories — including wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and clothing, shoes and so much more.

Act fast to secure these limited time deals: Through March 25, get 20% off sitewide with code SURPRISE20.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. To welcome the spring season, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find handbags and wallets that you'll love sporting all spring long. 

Puffy Top Handle Crossbody
Puffy Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Puffy Top Handle Crossbody

This Kate Spade puffy crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Green Bean color is a fabulous spring color. 

$429$135
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Ella Gingham Tote
Ella Gingham Tote
Kate Spade Surprise
Ella Gingham Tote

What's spring without a bit of gingham? Take this Kate Spade tote to your spring vacation for a bag that can carry what you need during a long day out.

$449$167
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Teacup Stud Earrings
Teacup Stud Earrings
Kate Spade Surprise
Teacup Stud Earrings

Complete your afternoon tea outfit with these adorable Teacup stud earrings. They make a wonderful gift too for the tea lover in your life.

$49$23
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Ladybug 3D Crossbody
Ladybug 3D Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Ladybug 3D Crossbody

The quirky chic Ladybug 3D crossbody will bring a smile to your face every time you wear it.

$399$199
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Emmie Flap Crossbody
Emmie Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Emmie Flap Crossbody

Take over $200 off this genuine leather crossbody from Kate Spade.

$299$79
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle

This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.

$378$109
Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse
Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade Surprise
Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse

Spring will be a whole lot sweeter with this adorable heart-shaped crossbody — also available in light rosebud.

$429$215
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Sadie Small Shoulder Bag
Sadie Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Sadie Small Shoulder Bag

This simple 90s-inspired shoulder bag goes with virtually every outfit. 

$329$109
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Lady Marmalade Cuff Bundle
Lady Marmalade Cuff Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Lady Marmalade Cuff Bundle

Treat yourself or a loved one to a matching cuff bracelet and earring set.

$128$35
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag

Update your going-out bag for the spring with this tufted leather crossbody.

$479$159
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

Add a neutral black bag to your wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this slightly slouchy Leila Medium Triple Compartment.

$399$139
WITH CODE SURPRISE20
Staci Square Croc Crossbody Bundle
Staci Square Croc Crossbody Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Square Croc Crossbody Bundle

Spring into the new season with a bright pink purse and wallet set.

$478$119

