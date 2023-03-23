Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Shop the 12 Best Handbags and Accessories for Spring
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, shoppers can take an extra 20% off everything, that means best-selling handbags and new spring accessories — including wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and clothing, shoes and so much more.
Act fast to secure these limited time deals: Through March 25, get 20% off sitewide with code SURPRISE20.
The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. To welcome the spring season, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.
Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find handbags and wallets that you'll love sporting all spring long.
This Kate Spade puffy crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Green Bean color is a fabulous spring color.
What's spring without a bit of gingham? Take this Kate Spade tote to your spring vacation for a bag that can carry what you need during a long day out.
Complete your afternoon tea outfit with these adorable Teacup stud earrings. They make a wonderful gift too for the tea lover in your life.
The quirky chic Ladybug 3D crossbody will bring a smile to your face every time you wear it.
Take over $200 off this genuine leather crossbody from Kate Spade.
This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.
Spring will be a whole lot sweeter with this adorable heart-shaped crossbody — also available in light rosebud.
This simple 90s-inspired shoulder bag goes with virtually every outfit.
Treat yourself or a loved one to a matching cuff bracelet and earring set.
Update your going-out bag for the spring with this tufted leather crossbody.
Add a neutral black bag to your wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this slightly slouchy Leila Medium Triple Compartment.
Spring into the new season with a bright pink purse and wallet set.
