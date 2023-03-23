Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, shoppers can take an extra 20% off everything, that means best-selling handbags and new spring accessories — including wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and clothing, shoes and so much more.

Act fast to secure these limited time deals: Through March 25, get 20% off sitewide with code SURPRISE20.

Shop Kate Spade Deals

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. To welcome the spring season, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find handbags and wallets that you'll love sporting all spring long.

Puffy Top Handle Crossbody Kate Spade Surprise Puffy Top Handle Crossbody This Kate Spade puffy crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Green Bean color is a fabulous spring color. $429 $135 WITH CODE SURPRISE20 Shop Now

Ella Gingham Tote Kate Spade Surprise Ella Gingham Tote What's spring without a bit of gingham? Take this Kate Spade tote to your spring vacation for a bag that can carry what you need during a long day out. $449 $167 WITH CODE SURPRISE20 Shop Now

Teacup Stud Earrings Kate Spade Surprise Teacup Stud Earrings Complete your afternoon tea outfit with these adorable Teacup stud earrings. They make a wonderful gift too for the tea lover in your life. $49 $23 WITH CODE SURPRISE20 Shop Now