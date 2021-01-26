Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving during all of quarantine and they're not going to stop for Valentine's Day. Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items for your sweetheart or yourself like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that you can find here -- and let's be real: you certainly do not want to miss this.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. All sales are final.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and check out ET Style's top handbag picks from the Kate Spade sale below.

Kate Spade Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel Grab yourself the Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel, which is marked down to $129 from its original $359 and comes in three different colors: frosted blue (pictured), cranberry cocktail and chartreuse. $129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359) Buy Now

Kate Spade Cherry Street Danna Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Cherry Street Danna This crossbody bag is made with pebbled leather and has just enough room for essentials so it's not too bulky. Right now, you can get it for $200 off the original price. $99 (REGULARLY $298) Buy now

Kate Spade Patterson Drive Small Geraldine Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Patterson Drive Small Geraldine If you already have spring fever, this gorgeous Patterson Drive bag might satisfy your sunny cravings until then. At more than $200 off the original price, it's hard to pass up. $119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329) Buy now

Kate Spade Dawn Triple Gusset Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Dawn Triple Gusset Crossbody For a small purse, this crossbody handbag can pack a lot of goods making it great for doing errands hands-free when you need to. It's made of polyester and comes with the classic logo plate. It also comes in nimbus gray and pansy. $65 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $179) Buy now

Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote can hold just about anything. It's made with smooth leather and comes with a zip top to secure your wallet and keys. $89 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329) Buy Now

Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet The Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet has a snap closure, 12 credit card spots and a zip compartment on the back of the wallet. Choose from three fun colors. $49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Kate Spade Wilson Road Quilted Talya Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Wilson Road Quilted Talya The Kate Spade Wilson Road Talya is a quilted handbag that comes in Ruffled Pansy. $99 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $299) Buy Now

Kate Spade Adel Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Adel Large Tote This Kate Spade Adel Large Tote comes in three colors: warm beige, cherrywood and black. $129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $329) Buy Now

Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel The Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel is both feminine and chic! $119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle Kate Spade's Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle comes in two colors: warm beige and tamarillo. However, if you want to only get the Mulberry Street Lise, you can also get it in chocolate cherry. $129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359) Buy Now

Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel The Maise Medium Dome Satchel is the perfect sized handbag. This zip-top bag is not too big and not too small. The color pictured is seaweed but it comes in four other colors including geranium and chalk pink. $129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $299) Buy Now

Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody comes in two colors: spring meadow and stop light. This crossbody bag is a steal at under $80. REGULARLY $229 $79 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Jackson Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Jackson Medium Backpack The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon coffee or weekend out of town. This Kate Spade backpack comes in a classic black and is available more than $200 off the original price. $99 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359) Buy Now

Kate Spade Monica Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Monica Satchel Brighten up your outfits with this poppy-hued handbag from Kate Spade. $129 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $359) Buy Now

Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote This Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote is nylon and comes in black, deep evergreen and deep cornflower. $79 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

See all sale items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Luggage - Tumi, Samsonite & More

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Marc Jacobs

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Underwear

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts for Beauty Lovers

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Shop the Coach Winter Sale -- Save 50% Off

Easy Ways to Get a Fresh Hairstyle for the New Year

Urban Outfitters Home Sale -- Save Up to 40% Off

Spanx End-of-the-Season Sale -- Take an Additional 30% Off

Shop This Kate Spade Smartwatch at Amazon's New Year, New You Deals

Shop Rothy’s Sustainable and Eco Line of Handbags