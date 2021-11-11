Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Select Totes and Handbags

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade totes
Kate Spade

Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving -- especially during the holiday season! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

While there are tons of great deals to choose from, Kate Spade's tote bags are especially chic -- with select styles on sale for up to 75% off today via the brand's surprise site. This functional accessory is lightweight yet practical -- with enough interior space to comfortably hold all of your travel essentials.

Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
This multi-colored, warm beige bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots.
$199 AT KATE SPADE WITH THE CODE MAKEITTWO
Cara Tote Bundle
Cara Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Cara Tote Bundle
This Cara Tote Bundle is so chic and practical -- with enough interior space to hold all of your daily essentials.
$329$119
Kate Spade Laurel Way Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Laurel Way Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Laurel Way Tote Bundle
This bag bundle provides the perfect pop of color to any fall wardrobe.
$119 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$219 AT KATE SPADE

For a limited time, shoppers can get select Kate Spade totes on sale for up to 75% off. But act fast because stock is limited and these styles will sell out fast.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale for more of ET Style's top handbag, satchel, wallet, accessory and clothing picks -- perfect to gift for Christmas or treat yourself to.

Classic Chelsea Weekender
Classic Chelsea Weekender
Kate Spade
Classic Chelsea Weekender
Stick to the classics.
$399$119
Kate Spade Red Chelsea Large Backpack
Kate Spade Red Chelsea Large Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Red Chelsea Large Backpack
Make holiday travel a breeze with this bold and stylish Kate Spade Red Chelsea Large Backpack.
$299$109
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle
Carry your camera and all of its accessories in style with this Kate Spade Glitter On Camera Bundle.
$259$119
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Add a pop of color to the inside of your handbag with this bright gazpacho-colored accessory from Kate Spade.
$229$79
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
Liven up your accessory collection with this golden bundle from Kate Spade.
$79$29
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
This medium compartment satchel boasts plenty of style and space.
$379$199
Kate Spade Darcy Croc Top Handle Satchel
Kate Spade Darcy Croc Top Handle Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Darcy Croc Top Handle Satchel
This Darcy Croc Top Handle Satchel has all the structure of a stylish handbag without any of the weighted hassle.
$409$159
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Kate Spade
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Get extra cozy this holiday season with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set.
$95 WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Natalia Shoulder Bundle
Kate Spade Natalia Shoulder Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Natalia Shoulder Bundle
Users love the elegant quilted look on this classic, shoulder bag style.
$429$169
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Kate Spade
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Make these remaining days of 2021 count and shine bright into the New Year with this vibrant studs bundle from Kate Spade.
$39$19
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
This jewelry bundle features a pair of clear/rose gold studs, along with the elegant Ready Set Pave Bow studs.
$30 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $39)

