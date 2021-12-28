Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise: Save Up to 75% Off at Semi-Annual Sale

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Surprise's semi-annual sale is on. Just when we thought the holiday deals have ended, Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop -- including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, gift sets, clothing, shoes and more.

Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Plus, besides the can't-miss early holiday deals that are available now, Kate Spade Surprise also has a daily "deal of the day" that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Shop Surprise Semi-Annual Sale

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Kate Spade Surprise that are now available for up to 75% off -- and perfect for saving before 2021 ends. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that make the perfect addition to your wardrobe for the new year.

Shimmy Glitter Satchel
Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade Surprise
Shimmy Glitter Satchel
Sparkle straight into the New Year with this glittery satchel style.
$199$55
Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Staci crossbody bag
Kate Spade
Staci Tote Bundle
This bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots. 
$449$199
Lacey Slippers
Lacey Slippers
Kate Spade Surprise
Lacey Slippers
Slip into something a little comfier this holiday season with these plush, faux fur slippers.
$79$35
Karisa Nylon Large Backpack
Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade Surprise
Karisa Nylon Large Backpack
Make travel a breeze with this chic Karisa Nylon Large Backpack.
$299$89
Brynn Small Slim Cardholder
Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade Surprise
Brynn Small Slim Cardholder
You can't go wrong with the compact Brynn Small Slim Cardholder. 
$69$25
Adel Small Tote
Adel Small Tote
Kate Spade
Adel Small Tote
Add a cool color pop to your winter accessory wardrobe.
$299$89
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Wrapping Party Gift Box Crossbody
Few gifts are better than a truly chic handbag -- especially if the bag resembles a gift box.
$359$89
Velour Jogger Set
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Kate Spade
Velour Jogger Set
Get extra cozy this winter with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set.
$99$49
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Add a pop of color to the inside of your handbag with this bright gazpacho-colored accessory from Kate Spade.
$229$79
Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Staci Orange Tote Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$449$149
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Kate Spade
Kourtney Chevron Clutchwallet Wristlet
Channel your inner '70s style queen with this chevron printed Kourtney Clutchwallet Wristlet.
$189$49

