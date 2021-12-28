Kate Spade Surprise: Save Up to 75% Off at Semi-Annual Sale

Kate Spade Surprise's semi-annual sale is on. Just when we thought the holiday deals have ended, Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop -- including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, gift sets, clothing, shoes and more.

Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Plus, besides the can't-miss early holiday deals that are available now, Kate Spade Surprise also has a daily "deal of the day" that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Shop Surprise Semi-Annual Sale

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Kate Spade Surprise that are now available for up to 75% off -- and perfect for saving before 2021 ends. You'll be sure to find fashion accessories and goodies that make the perfect addition to your wardrobe for the new year.

Staci Tote Bundle Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle This bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots. $449 $199 Buy Now

Lacey Slippers Kate Spade Surprise Lacey Slippers Slip into something a little comfier this holiday season with these plush, faux fur slippers. $79 $35 Buy Now

Velour Jogger Set Kate Spade Velour Jogger Set Get extra cozy this winter with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set. $99 $49 Buy Now