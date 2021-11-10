Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving -- especially during the holiday season! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

While there are tons of great deals to choose from, Kate Spade's Chelsea Weekender travel bag is especially chic -- with select styles on sale for up to 70% off today via the brand's surprise site. The functional accessory is lightweight yet practical -- with enough interior space to comfortably hold all of your travel essentials.

This weekender travel bag is the perfect investment ahead of the holiday season -- especially when airport travel is particularly popular. Not only will users love the practical nature of this Chelsea Weekender, but they'll also get to tap into a trending accessory style at a feasible price too.

Chelsea Quilted Weekender Kate Spade Chelsea Quilted Weekender Users love this cozy and elevated take on Kate Spade's classic Chelsea Weekender bag -- now with a quilted texture! $399 $119 Buy Now

For a limited time, shoppers can get the Chelsea Weekender for only $119 -- regularly $399. But act fast because stock is limited and these styles will sell out fast.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.