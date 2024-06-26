Katy Perry Goes Topless in Bold Fur Coat Look at Paris Fashion Show

Katy Perry is continuing to set off fashion fireworks in Paris.

The former American Idol judge, who is gearing up to release new music after a years-long hiatus, stepped out in the City of Light on Wednesday to attend the Balenciaga Haute Couture fall-winter 2024 fashion show. While the styles unfolded on the runway, the pop star made her own sartorial splash in a bold look consisting of ripped pantaleggings, a long black fur coat, and not much else. The 39-year-old performer kept the coat open, baring her décolleté and torso underneath.

She paired the look with a slicked-back ponytail and a pair of black sunglasses.

The star has not shied away from making some daring fashion choices as of late. During the Vogue World: Paris show on Sunday, she modeled a Noir Kei Ninomiya gown covered in geometric cutouts with Perry seemingly going nude underneath.

Katy Perry attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture fashion show in Paris. - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

On Tuesday, she was photographed again in Paris, this time sporting a red dress with a notably long train displaying the lyrics to her upcoming single, "Woman's World," set for release on July 11.

"IT’S A WOMAN’S WORLD," she declared in an Instagram caption, "AND YOU’RE LUCKY TO BE LIVING IN IT."

Katy Perry models in the Vogue World: Paris show. - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

In May, she signed off as a judge on American Idol after appearing on the panel for eight seasons. "Well, everybody's sad," she told ET at the time. "I'm like, it's not like I'm dying! I'm just going to see you on tour."

While her replacement remains a mystery, Perry is clearly focused now on coming back to music herself -- and judging by her latest outfits, she'll be returning with a roar.

