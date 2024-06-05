Meghan Trainor absolutely wants to replace Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol.

The 30-year-old pop star, her husband, Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabara, and her brother, Ryan Trainor, stopped by for ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" segment -- ahead of her 24-city Timeless Tour -- and the hubs didn't waste time trying to gauge her interest for the coveted job on the ABC singing competition series.

"Wait, I got one, Meghan. I hear a lot of people like Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest are saying that they would love for you to be a judge on American Idol," Daryl, 31, prefaced the question. "Would you be interested?"

In declarative fashion, the "All About That Bass" songstress made her wish known.

"There's nothing I want more in life than to be a judge on American Idol," Meghan answered. "That is my ultimate bucket list dream come true. Please, please consider me [laughs] on your show. Please American Idol! Please! I'm ready. Alright, yeah, I would love to."

Impressed, Daryl reacted, "That was good. That was good," to which Meghan replied with, "That was my pitch."

Meghan's no stranger to American Idol. She lent her expertise as a coach this past season, which perhaps is why the likes of Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest recently weighed in and name-dropped the singer as a potential replacement following Perry's exit after seven spectacular seasons.

Meghan Trainor will kick off her Timeless Tour on Sept. 4 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her new album, "Timeless," drops June 7. - Meghan Trainor

"I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun," Bryan told ET when asked about Meghan's chances. "[She's] real witty, so certainly."

Seacrest was equally effusive in his praise for Meghan and her charismatic appearance on this season of Idol.

"She was very good," Seacrest shared. "Meghan is a super talent, too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

No word yet on when American Idol will pick Perry's replacement, but Meghan will certainly be busy over the next year. For starters, Meghan's set to drop her new album, Timeless, on June 7 with an accompanying tour.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor tied the knot in 2018. They share two sons -- Riley and Barry. - Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

During the "Spilling the E-Tea" segment, Daryl asked Meghan -- who married the actor in December 2018 and welcomed son, Riley, three years later, and a second son, Barry, in July 2023 -- why she felt this was the right time to embark on a tour after seven years. Meghan's response highlighted her readiness and excitement.

"I finally have recovered from my second C-section, both my kids can almost walk all the way, you know, Barry is working on walking, so I think he's at a better place to travel," she shared. "And this sixth album I'm putting out called Timeless is my favorite album I've ever done and I'm the most proud of it, and I think it deserves a tour and I think the fans most importantly deserve a tour 'cause we have not done this in seven years and I really miss them and I miss performing and singing with them and I got a lot of catch up to do, you know? There's so many songs I get to finally perform. It's been way too long."

Meghan Trainor shares that her Timeless Tour will be a family affair with her husband and their two children joining her. - Lauren Dunn

Meghan will kick off her Timeless Tour on Sept. 4 with special guests Chris Olsen and her big brother, Ryan, 31, a DJ. What's more, Meghan shared the tour will be a family affair as the hubby and kids are set to join her, and she couldn't be more excited.

"We're gonna make memories, we're gonna hit up every museum there ever was," Meghan exclaimed. "We're gonna travel and explore and we tell Riley we're going on an adventure."

Meghan's new album, Timeless, drops June 7 and The Timeless Tour kicks off Sept. 4 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

