Meghan Trainor is hitting the road for the first time in seven years, and this time, she's bringing her family along for the ride.

Trainor, her husband, Daryl Sabara, and her brother, Ryan Trainor, stopped by for ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" to share their excitement about the upcoming The Timeless Tour and her new album, Timeless.

Discussing the unique family affair, Meghan asked her husband and brother, "What was your guys' reaction when I first told you I wanted to go on tour?"

Daryl, beaming with enthusiasm, responded, "I was stoked 'cause we fell in love on tour, and now seven years later, we're bringing our two children on tour. So stoked."

Meghan laughed, adding, "That's crazy. And we got married twice." Earlier this month, Trainor and Sabara celebrated their five-year anniversary by renewing their vows.

Ryan expressed his own excitement, saying, "I'm so excited to do this sober. I don't remember the last tour so this is gonna be great for me."

"Yay. Congratulations on three years of being sober, Ryan," Meghan said to her brother, to which Ryan modestly replied, "Almost, not yet. It's close."

"It's right there though," Meghan encouraged.

Meghan and Daryl tied the knot in December 2018. They welcomed Riley three years later, and a second child, a son named Barry, followed in July 2023.

The conversation turned to Ryan's role on the tour, with Meghan revealing, "You're a DJ now."

Ryan's enthusiasm was palpable, albeit with a touch of humor. "OK, right, right, DJ, yeah I'm ready," he said, admitting he had only practiced "last night."

Daryl asked Meghan why she felt this was the right time to embark on a tour after seven years. Meghan's response highlighted her readiness and excitement: "I finally have recovered from my second C-section, both my kids can almost walk all the way, you know, Barry is working on walking, so I think he's at a better place to travel. And this sixth album I'm putting out called Timeless is my favorite album I've ever done and I'm the most proud of it, and I think it deserves a tour and I think the fans most importantly deserve a tour 'cause we have not done this in seven years and I really miss them and I miss performing and singing with them and I got a lot of catch up to do, you know? There's so many songs I get to finally perform. It's been way too long."

Daryl echoed her sentiment, saying, "Great answer," while Ryan added, "Yeah I think you have so many albums that deserve to be heard by the world."

Ryan then asked the couple how they felt about touring as parents. Meghan confidently replied, "Yeah, I was really excited 'cause we're good at traveling with them. We did it only once and we were pretty good."

"We're the best," Daryl chimed in, adding, "No it's exciting 'cause Riley really loves, like, planes, trains, automobiles, like, he's in that phase."

Meghan shared a charming anecdote about their son Riley’s reaction to the tour logistics.

"So yeah, when we told him we're gonna live on a bus, he was stoked," she said. "Last night was a different story. I told him we're gonna sleep in bunks and he was like, 'Bunks?' And I was like, 'Yeah they're like little, and you have a curtain, and you can close it and open and see everyone like Ry Ry and Dada,' and he's like, 'See everyone?' He's like, 'I no sleep on the bus. I sleep on a chair,' and I was like, 'A chair?'"

Daryl laughed, adding, "He likes his own space, you know, he wants his own. I think as parents it's gonna be awesome 'cause we're gonna make a lot of memories."

Meghan agreed, "We're gonna make memories, we're gonna hit up every museum there ever was, we're gonna travel and explore and we tell Riley we're going on an adventure."

With their son Barry likely to take his first steps on tour, Meghan asked Daryl if he was nervous. His response was unequivocal: "I'm excited. Not nervous, excited."

The Timeless Tour, featuring special guests Chris Olsen and Ryan Trainor, kicks off on Sept. 4 while Meghan’s album, Timeless, is out June 7.

