Katy Perry knows how to turn heads, even among the most stylish trendsetters and fashion pioneers in the world.

The pop superstar and former American Idol judge made a surprise appearance at the Vogue World: Paris event on Sunday, where she left little to the imagination as she walked the runway in a stunning Noir Kei Ninomiya gown.

Perry bared nearly all in the geometric cut-out dress, adorned with a plethora of peach-colored floral embellishments, as she made her way down the runway at the Place Vendome.

Katy Perry walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Perry's surprise appearance came during a segment of the Vogue World: Paris event dedicated to the shapes, designs and silhouettes of the 1980s.

The 39-year-old "Roar" singer walked with flawless confidence as she was followed by members of Nika Taiko, a Paris-based Japanese drum group, who participated in the star-studded show.

Katy Perry was joined by members of Nika Taiko, a Paris-based Japanese drum group, as she walked the runway at Vogue World: Paris on June 23, 2024. - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Katy Perry walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Perry -- who is a mom to 3-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom -- rocked black stiletto heels over the iconic cobbled walkways, while a whole cadre of professional judokas and karatekas paid tribute to martial arts, performing around the iconic Vendome Column.

Katy Perry's appearance also featured professional judokas and karatekas performing at the Vogue World: Paris event on June 23, 2024. - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Perry's latest sighting comes just a month after she made her final appearance as a judge on American Idol. The pop star ended her seven-year reign on the hit music competition show on Sunday, May 19, and she spoke with ET on the carpet after the season finale -- where Abi Carter was crowned the season 22 winner.

"I'm a little tired because I've been crying all night, but I just so proud, so happy," Perry told ET at the time. "It feels like a cherry on top that Abi got to win just because it's been a while since, you know, a while since a female won."

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie on the season 22 finale of 'American Idol.' - Disney/Eric McCandless

As for the reaction to her own exit, Perry joked, "Well, everybody's sad. I'm like, it's not like I'm dying! I'm just going to see you on tour."

The musician left the show to focus on her music, specifically KP6. However, she's not opposed to returning to the hit show.

"Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows," she teased. "I loved everything I got to experience and learn."

And though she's known for speaking her mind, Perry wasn't spilling the beans on the highly anticipated KP6 or the potential album's first single.

"You'll have to see. You'll have to wait and see!" she quipped.

However, she took to TikTok last week to tease her new single, "Woman's World," which is set to drop on July 11. Check out the video below for more on Perry's forthcoming new music.

