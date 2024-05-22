Katy Perry is up to something, or so it seems, and her fans are convinced it's new music!

KatyCats are all losing their minds -- and rightfully so! -- after the "Dark Horse" singer rebranded her social media channels, from Instagram to TikTok. She followed suit on her Spotify channel's profile (featuring an orange background with bubbles) and even her own website. And it's the futuristic "KP" initials -- glossed in chrome over an orange background -- that's got fans thinking something great is about to happen.

When fans head over to her site, fans are greeted with the same "KP" initials before they're asked to register for her official newsletter. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Perry's more than 106 million followers will notice her profile's banner's the same one featured on her Spotify channel. Even Perry's label, Capitol Music, shared a GIF of the "KP" initials while directing fans to her website. And when the popular X account Pop Crave put the word out that "Perry teases new era with new profile picture of her logo," fans roared, as "Katy Perry is coming" began trending worldwide on Twitter.

"KATY PERRY IS COMING," one follower replied. "Another added, "omg she is comingggg KATY PERRY IS COMING," followed by a GIF of Kermit the Frog losing his mind. Another fan tweeted, "Nothing injects more dopamine into my system than a new Katy Perry era announcement."

Katy Perry unveiled a new logo on all of her social media platforms, including TikTok. - Katy Perry / TikTok

So far, nothing official's come from Perry about a pending album. But it's easy to see why fans are thinking that's exactly what's coming in the near future. If that's the case, it would be Perry's seventh studio album and the first she's released since 2020's Smile.

The social media avatar changes come just after Perry ended her remarkable run as a judge on American Idol. ET caught up with her after she said goodbye in a tear-filled live episode, in which Abi Carter was crowned the season 22 winner.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, season 22 American Idol winner Abi Carter and Lionel Richie during the season finale. - Disney/Eric McCandless

"I'm a little tired because I've been crying all night, but I'm just so proud, so happy," Perry told ET. "It feels like a cherry on top that Abi got to win just because it's been a while since, you know, a while since a female won."

Noting that Carter was her "pick from the beginning," Perry said that the win was "my present from the universe."

The "California Gurls" songstress had also teased she's not opposed to returning to the hit show.

"Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows," she quipped. "I loved everything I got to experience and learn."

Previously, Perry spoke to ET about why she decided to leave the singing competition show after seven years.

"I'm just trying to make space for other things," she explained to ET. "It's not like me ending this show means I'm going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I'm gonna go to work."

Could part of that "work" be the elusive KP6 she recently teased on Instagram?

Perry reacted, "You'll learn more when it's ready to launch."

The world awaits!

RELATED CONTENT: